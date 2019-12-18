Beston ‘ponders’ Kansanshi offer

[By Bright Tembo]

BESTON Chambeshi is on the verge of being named Kansanshi Dynamos coach.

Early this month, Chambeshi separated with Nkana Football Club after returning from a two-week sabbatical following his involvement with the Under-20 at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Sources close to Chambeshi have told The Mast that Beston was considering Kansanshi’s offer and is expected to make his decision soon.

“Chambeshi was approached by Kansanshi asking for his services as the new coach and he is contemplating on the offer and is expected to make a decision tomorrow (today) because there is another offer somewhere, “the source said.

Under coach Israel Mwanza and his assistant coach Elijah Tana, Kansanshi Dynamos have gone six games without a win and are 12th on the log, with 13 points after 13 games.