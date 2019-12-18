Chabula leaves for trials at SA club

[By Bright Tembo]

CHIPOLOPOLO striker Emmanuel Chabula is next week expected to leave for trials at a South African club.

According to sources close to the Nkwazi player, Chabula is going for trails at Cape Town United.

The striker, who is yet to score for Nkwazi this season, is expected in South Africa next week for a four-day trails.

“He is expected to leave next week after the Eagles game and attend trials with a hope of being signed on a permanent deal to Cape Town Football Club,” the source said.

Chabula has been lethal in front of goal at national level as his two goals against Botswana helped Zambia book a place to next year’s CHAN tournament in Cameroun.

Chabula has so far scored five goals for the national team after playing five games and has registered seven goals for Nkwazi since joining the club a season ago.