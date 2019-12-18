Police arrest 4 Kasenengwa men in connection with death of defiled girl 13

A 13-year-old girl of Kasenengwa district has been murdered after being defiled.
Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda who
confirmed the incident said police have since arrested four people in
connection with the matter.
“We have a report of murder which came through our police post at
Chikungu in Kasenengwa district which was made on December 11, 2019
around 13:00 hours. The murder case occurred between December 10 and
11, 2019 between 22:00 hours and 03:00 hours. Mr Fackson Phiri of
Kachulu village in chief Nzamane’s area reported that his daughter aged 13 of
the same abode was suspected to have been defiled and murdered by
unknown persons. The details are that on 10th December 2019, eight
juveniles, including the deceased, went to sleep in their house away
from the parents’ house,” he said.
Kunda said while the juveniles were sleeping, two male persons
entered the house in which the children were sleeping and defiled the
deceased.
“…and when these two unknown male persons were discovered by another
juvenile who was sleeping next to the deceased, they ran away and also
the children who were in the house started getting out of the house
except the deceased. So they went to inform the father Fackson
Phiri. When the father went there, he discovered that the deceased was
bleeding from the nose and private parts and also sustained a swollen
neck,” he said.
Kunda said police picked up the body and conveyed it to Chipata Central
Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.
He said the first suspect was apprehended by members of the public
while other suspects were apprehended by police.