Police arrest 4 Kasenengwa men in connection with death of defiled girl 13

A 13-year-old girl of Kasenengwa district has been murdered after being defiled.

Eastern Province deputy police commissioner Geoffrey Kunda who

confirmed the incident said police have since arrested four people in

connection with the matter.

“We have a report of murder which came through our police post at

Chikungu in Kasenengwa district which was made on December 11, 2019

around 13:00 hours. The murder case occurred between December 10 and

11, 2019 between 22:00 hours and 03:00 hours. Mr Fackson Phiri of

Kachulu village in chief Nzamane’s area reported that his daughter aged 13 of

the same abode was suspected to have been defiled and murdered by

unknown persons. The details are that on 10th December 2019, eight

juveniles, including the deceased, went to sleep in their house away

from the parents’ house,” he said.

Kunda said while the juveniles were sleeping, two male persons

entered the house in which the children were sleeping and defiled the

deceased.

“…and when these two unknown male persons were discovered by another

juvenile who was sleeping next to the deceased, they ran away and also

the children who were in the house started getting out of the house

except the deceased. So they went to inform the father Fackson

Phiri. When the father went there, he discovered that the deceased was

bleeding from the nose and private parts and also sustained a swollen

neck,” he said.

Kunda said police picked up the body and conveyed it to Chipata Central

Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

He said the first suspect was apprehended by members of the public

while other suspects were apprehended by police.