Police to counsel baby dumping Kabanana mother

POLICE say they have found the 23-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Kabanana Township who dumped her five-month-old daughter and vanished but will only counsel her.

At the weekend police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo announced that Anna Mwanza was wanted for dumping her baby in Chipata Compound.

Katongo said Mwanza was reported to the police by a concerned member of the public only identified as Simwinga.

She said the baby was picked and taken to Chipata Police Post and later to Chipata 1st Level Hospital for examination and care while a search for its mother was instituted.

Katongo yesterday announced that the run-away mother had been handed over to police by her relatives.

“According to initial investigations, the woman had a misunderstanding with the father of the child to whom she had gone to ask for support for the child. Officers have opted to counsel her,” explained Katongo.