Give back Horizon Schools – Kambwili

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili says the government’s decision to take over Horizon Schools is unreasonable.

Meanwhile, Kambwili has welcomed the government’s approval of a proposal to legalise the production of medicinal marijuana but warned that no foreigner should be allowed to venture into cultivating the herb.

Addressing the media at his Lusaka residence yesterday, Kambwili the compulsory acquisition of Horizon Schools was wrong.

“I find the reasons given by government for nationalisation, as they are calling it, of Horizon Schools as not being reasonable enough. I know the history of that Horizon School. When I was minister of foreign affairs, I went to Turkey and the Turkish government appealed to me that the ones running Horizon School are terrorists and have been fighting the government of Turkey and appealed to the Zambian government to chase them and close the school,” Kambwili said.

“When I came back and told president Michael Sata, he said ‘we are not going to fight people’s wars’. Bushe abantu nga bapusana kumyabo uko kwine (if people differ in their country) they can come and tell us ifyakuchita ati (should they come and tell us) let’s close the school?”

He said those running the school have never done acts of terrorism in Zambia so there was no need to close it.

Kambwili said President Sata refused and said the country would not go the route suggested by the Turkish government.

He said the late Sata said, “if they have to fight, let them fight in their homeland and not bring Zambia in the crossfire.”

He explained that the owners of Horizon School live in the US and the Americans were against terrorism.

“That decision on Horizon School is a wrong decision. Please give back the school to the owners. We don’t want the standard at that school to drop. True to president Sata’s words, we cannot be fighting other people’s battles. If the President in Malawi differs with an investor who is in Zambia, then he has to call the President of Zambia that ‘close the school’, then we do it…that’s not good leadership,” Kambwili said. “My appeal to them is that give back the school to the owners. As long as they are living by the rules and regulations and the laws of the land, why should you be unfair to them? If they are indeed involved in terrorism, arrest them and take them to court.”

And Kambwili has urged the government to give grants to youths who have been languishing across the country to venture into marijuana cultivation.

He said the decision by the government on marijuana cultivation was long overdue.

However, he said it should benefit even the peasant farmers countrywide.

Kambwili lamented the high licence fee – US$250,000 – saying it was not affordable for the ordinary Zambian.

He said the government should rethink the licence modalities as well as follow strict guidelines to avoid abuse of the trade.

“As NDC we certainly have no problem with the Cabinet decision to allow the cultivation of marijuana for the purpose of economic emancipation. Marijuana all over the world is one product which has a lot of returns in terms of foreign exchange earnings and truly the economy of this country can be turned around overnight,” Kambwili said.

He however, said it was wrong to place the management of the cultivation of marijuana under the Ministry of Health.

Kambwili said the ministry’s core business was to provide health services to the people.

“Ministry of Health to be given another responsibility of licensing cultivation of marijuana is unacceptable, that should be under the Ministry of Agriculture and enforcement of laws be under Ministry of Home Affairs,” said Kambwili.