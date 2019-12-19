IBA lifts Lutanda Radio’s suspension

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority board has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of the broadcast licence for Lutanda Radio Station of Kasama.

IBA board secretary/director general Josephine Mapoma stated that the lifting of the suspension comes after the station willingly met the conditions set by the Authority when the licence was suspended.

Mapoma said these conditions included; conducting in-house training on basic journalism ethics, programme moderation skills, script writing and ethical broadcasting.

She said prior to the lifting of the suspension, the IBA had been monitoring Lutanda Radio for one month to see whether the conditions set were being met.

“The Authority is pleased to inform members of the general public that during the period Lutanda Radio Station was serving its suspension, the Station engaged BBC Media Action to train the members of staff and the Board in basic journalism skills, script writing and ethical broadcasting including the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Furthermore, Lutanda Radio invited the IBA to train members of staff and the Board in provisions of the IBA Act related to ethical reporting, factors that can lead to suspension, cancellation and revocation of a broadcast licence and complaints procedure,” said Mapoma.

On November 15, 2019 the IBA Board suspended the Lutanda Radio Station’s broadcast licence for 30 days following the unprofessional conduct in which the station posed a risk to national peace and security.

The Authority found that Lutanda Radio Station had breached the IBA Act by airing a programme deemed to promote tribalism and hate speech, failure to moderate a programme and failure to follow guidelines provided for a Religious Broadcasting Station.

Mapoma said the IBA Board remained committed to applying the IBA Act fairly to all our licensees, in line with its mission to promote a pluralistic broadcasting industry through fair, transparent and effective regulation.