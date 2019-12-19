LUNGU KNOWS HIS CORRUPT MINISTERS, PSs…Why doesn’t he fire them, asks Col Panji

COLONEL Panji Kaunda says if the Head of State does not act decisively on all his friends, corruption will not end in Zambia.

He says President Edgar Lungu knows that most of his leaders have got contracts with the government, “most of these PSs (permanent secretaries) have got contracts with the government. It’s against the law. It is an Act of Parliament that ministers cannot and must not get contracts with the government but they are doing it. The President knows these things. Why doesn’t he act? Why doesn’t he fire them?”

In an interview, Col Panji – a former deputy defence minister in the PF government – said there was no leadership in the fight against corruption.

“You see let us compare with what UNIP had. UNIP had very strong institutions that were tackling corruption with earnest and honesty. We had Anti-Corruption of course, we had SITET (Special Investigations Team on Economy and Trade) and many other bodies that were able to intervene,” he said. “It didn’t matter whether you were in government or private sector. If they saw that you were earning but your spending or your investments were more than what you were earning then they asked you…They will say ‘Colonel where did you get this money to build this house for example’ and if you don’t explain they put you to task.”

Col Panji said it was easy to fight corruption then because the government gave autonomy to the institutions that were fighting corruption.

“They were free to investigate anybody from the President down to the lowest level. So there were no exceptions, so the example has to come from the Head of State. He is the key in the fight against corruption. If he doesn’t act decisively on all his friends, corruption will not end,” he said. “So really we must have Anti-Corruption, DEC, the police, they must be independent of the Executive. They must work on their own according to evidence that is given to them. Currently we don’t see that. There is no leadership in the fight against corruption.”

Col Panji said there was a lot of corruption on contracts and the Head of State was aware.

Col Panji said first president Dr Kenneth Kaunda used to fire even his friends if they were found to be corrupt.

“This is what Kaunda was doing. It didn’t matter whether it was his friends, even us ourselves (KK’s children) we were investigated. My own brother (Kambarage) when he had that incident of shooting a young lady he went to jail, he was convicted of murder and was the president’s son and the one who investigated him ended up being a bodyguard to the old man after he had retired,” said Col Panji.

“So unless we have that standard of leadership, corruption will not end. It’s as simple as that. There is no magic solution, its leadership that is required. Leading by example by your children, your wives, your sisters, whoever it is because whatever they do has a bearing on you as President.”