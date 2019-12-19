NDC praying that Lungu, PF lose squarely – Akafumba

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is promoting blasphemy by allowing some people to say that they are Christians for him, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba, a prominent lawyer and former justice permanent secretary, says the NDC is praying that President Lungu and the PF lose squarely and nicely.

Meanwhile, Akafumba has likened the state of hospitals in Zambia as departure lounges to mortuaries.

In an interview, Akafumba said under President Lungu, anyone like Bishop Tresford Mpundu were deemed as being opposition sympathisers.

“Bishop Mpundu is a man of God and has a duty to give spiritual guidance to the nation, including the PF government. Therefore, President Lungu can only ignore such advise at his own peril. History is full of people that disregarded advice from men of God like Bishop Mpundu and all of them perished,” he said.

“By men of God, I men people like Bishop Mpundu and not Christian businessmen who call themselves Christians for Lungu, I mean men like Bishop Mpundu and many others. It is also so sad that President Lungu who claims to be a Christian can allow this sacrilegious act against God. Surely, Christians for a human being and not Jesus Christ? This is blasphemy of its highest order and it is being promoted by the President himself,” Akafumba said.

He said all the “so-called clergymen” who deem themselves as Christians for Lungu shall perish together with him (President Lungu) “for this unGodly act”.

Akafumba said the PF had done more harm to the people of Zambia than any other government since 1964.

“The PF has only managed to reduce the people of Zambia to beggars and subjected them to high cost of living.

Mealie-meal prices are skyrocketing each day beyond the reach of Zambians, hospitals have no medicines and have now become departure lounges to mortuaries and yet we have a President,” he said.

Akafumba added that President Lungu only cares for himself, his family and friends who travel with him using taxpayers’ money.

“If he cares for Zambians, he would not have bought a jet for US$135 million,” he said.

Akafumba warned that the PF would be more violent as the nation approaches 2021 and would resort to killing innocent Zambians just to remain in power.

He gave an example of the NDC Lusaka youth chairman Obed Kasongo who was killed during the Roan by-election.

Akafumba advised President Lungu and the PF to learn to listen to divergent views such as those of Bishop Mpundu in the remaining months before 2021 or risk Zambians saying ‘bye-bye polio.’

“The opposition under PF is only seen and not heard by them. PF members are above the law and all systems of governance have collapsed. Zambians must ensure that we get united and liberate this country once again. The NDC under Chishimba Kambwili means well for this country and ready to be the torch bearer,” he said.

“I warn that, like in the final days, the PF will be more destructive and people may lose their lives, like we did in the Roan by-election when we lost Kasongo. What more with a general election? We may reach a situation where people will have to wear bullet proof vest just to go to a polling station. However, it’s our prayer that the PF loses squarely and nicely so that the NDC can show them what good governance and respect of the rule of law is like. We need a government that will create equal opportunities and make Zambians smile once again without fear of some bully at State House who shoots any how and beats innocent Zambians without the police taking any action (in reference to Kaizer Zulu),” said Akafumba.