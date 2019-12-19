Pay civil servants before Xmas – Chiyobe

[By Emelia Phiri]

CIVIL Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia president Davy Chiyobe says government should consider paying civil servants all outstanding salaries before Christmas.

He says according to the law under the employment Act, one would render that the salaries have delayed when they have not been paid by the sixth day of the next month.

In an interview, Chiyobe said it had become a trend for the government to fail to pay civil servants on time.

“For example, if you get paid on the 22nd of every month then that will be your calendar month of payment because when you are making your budget, you are going to make it based on the dates reflecting on your payment calendar,” he said.

“As things stand, the environment is that there is a variation of pay day and that is why workers are complaining.”

Chiyobe said December being a festive month, the government should pay civil servants before Christmas.

He said unlike the private sector where workers received bonuses and gift hampers, civil servants would feel ‘orphaned’ unless they were paid their dues.

“As public service workers do not get hampers it will be kind enough to pay them on time. Employees of government will not join in the celebrations if salaries will be delayed because even now there are some civil servants with pending salaries for the previous months,” Chiyobe said.

“Also civil servants should be cautious not to overspend during this festive period if at all salaries will be given because schools will be opening in January.”

Commenting on the issue of the 4,000 ghost workers, Chiyobe said the information had been classified by Smart Zambia but the union was able to get insights.

“The insights were that the numbers have drastically reduced to the level of 50 per cent,” he said. “To cool down the status and regain confidence of the donors and stakeholders, let the man who published the information about the 4,000 ghost workers to announce the current figures and not what was announced then.”

Chiyobe explained that everyone was concerned and that the 4,000 ghost workers issue raised questions among stakeholders and the competence of the civil service.

“The workers were working, the 4,000 figure that was published is not the figure reflecting on the ground,” he said. “The verification exercise in Luapula and Copperbelt is done and very soon they will be crossing over to Eastern Province.”

Chiyobe said the challenge during the verification exercise was that civil servants were not cooperating.

He appealed to them to come out and undergo the verification exercise.

“The approach is not to harass them but to clean up the payroll of all civil servants and flush out the culprits,” said Chiyobe.