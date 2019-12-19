PF won Chipundu by-election through bribery, violence, intimidation – UPND official

THE Patriotic Front won the Chipundu local government by-election via bribery and political violence, UPND Central Province chairman Albert Chifita has charged.

In a statement, Chifita disclosed that the December 5 Chipundu ward by-election was characterised by intimidation, political violence, distribution of mealie-meal and fertiliser.

He stated that the distribution of mealie-meal and fertiliser was done by Patriotic Front officials under the guise of relief food, which was administered by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit [DMMU].

Chifita stated that because of the above reasons, the recent Chipundu ward by-election could not be considered free and fair.

“We wish to inform the nation that there was violence in PF’s stronghold here in Central Province, especially in Chitambo Constituency where a by – election was held in Chipundu ward. Even if they won, the election were not free and fair. The voters were bribed with mealie-meal, fertiliser and seed maize. This was done under the cover of relief food distribution under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit. The distribution centre used was Chipundu Polling Station. You cannot have relief food being distributed from the Polling Station and PF cadres were seen transporting it to other areas within the same ward. The returning officer and other officials from ECZ were present and saw for themselves what was happening. The Patriotic Front was desperate at wining this seat at all costs. On 4th December 2019, Chipundu Polling Station was a hive of activity, which was before the polling day. How can voters forget their “ God father” on the voting day?” Chifita wondered. “Besides, the PF set up camps in Kaoma and Kalungu polling sations where voting was to take place on the 5th of December 2019. On this same day, our camp was invaded by the PF provincial chairman Chanda Mutale with his cadres. One arm of a woman was broken and another young man’s leg was pierced with a sharp instrument, which left a deep cut. The cadres at the camp on seeing this barbaric action by the PF ran in all directions, leaving only old people at the camp. The UPND provincial chairlady went to face Chanda Mutale and questioned him on this unbecoming behaviour but he remained silent until the mission they came for was accomplished. On the same day, in the evening, he rang the provincial chairman for UPND and gave him an ultimatum of one hour, in which UPND cadres must unblock the road failure to which he would go there with a horde of PF cadres to cause havoc in the area. The truth of the matter was that no road in Chipundu was blocked.”

Chifita stated the same night the police went ahead of the UPND officials but there were no signs of tree logs blocking the road.

“Chanda Mutale cheated on this issue. Never in the history of our country has the ruling party been so desperate to hoodwink the people of Zambia that PF is still popular,” he stated.

Chifita further stated that the UPND officials reported all alleged electoral malpractices but all in vain.

“As UPND, we petitioned all these situations to the conflict management committee. We did this in order to put it on record that we were going to take part in the by – election under duress. On 4th December 2019, the UPND team was summoned to Mukando to appear before the Conflict Management Committee over our letter of complaint against the food relief distribution programme,” Chifita explained. “The PF under the leadership of the provincial chairlady denied that the food relief programme was not theirs. It was the government’s programme undertaken through the office of the district commissioner. The matter was debated but we never agreed with their explanations,” he stated. “On the establishment of camps in the polling stations, the PF admitted that it was politics at play. What was interesting was that the returning officer (Council Secretary for Chitambo) was none committal on this issue. All the members of the Conflict Management Committee were scared of the PF officials present in the meeting.”

Chifita also implored the Zambia Police to take punitive measures against Patriotic Front members perpetuating political violence.

“The Vice-President, Mrs Inonge Wina told Parliament that PF has demonstrated that it is a peaceful party because no violence has been recorded during the by – elections in its stronghold. She should apologise to the nation that she lied because there was violence in Chipundu ward in Chitambo district,” Chifita stated. “There are two dockets opened but no arrests have been made because it involves PF cadres, who are above the law.”

Chifita stated that in Mpulungu, police acted swiftly to charge four UPND cadres with attempted murder.

“What is wrong with police in Serenje? Who are they waiting for to tell them what to do?” wondered Chifita. “The police should know that justice delayed is justice denied. In Bemba, they say, ‘Umulandu taubola’. The people involved in this case will one day face the law.”