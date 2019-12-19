Zambia deserves better governance – Mukuni

CHIEF Mukuni says Zambia deserves better governance.

He is asking members of parliament to do the right thing for Zambians by rejecting the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 10 of 2019.

Mukuni said Zambians shall forever remember the Parliament as one which had members that stood for the right thing or one that was a political rubberstamp.

In an interview, the traditional leader whose chiefdom covers Livingstone, Kazungula and Zimba districts said citizens turn to courts of law for correction of evils in society because they are civilised.

“But when the courts fail the people, all gets lost but in this instance we have a chance through the respectable House to correct the evils not seen by the Constitutional Court. Please, I appeal to all you honourable members of parliament to do the right thing and reject Bill 10 for the sake of Zambians,” Mukuni said.

He said Bill No.10 was not for the PF as a party but would have far-reaching implications after the PF leaves office.

Mukuni said history has shown that bad laws enacted by a sitting government tend to hurt those that enacted them.

“We all saw what happened with the theft of motor vehicle law, so please as this bill gets debated, forget the party regalia or party colours and be a Zambian. Ask yourself as to why many people have raised misgivings over this bill. Ask what your grandchild shall think of you. Will she or he remember you as having been a modern day Judas or a servant of Jesus Christ? Be a servant of the son of God and say no to temptations of Judas,” he said.

Mukuni said Zambia’s democracy should be strengthened and not weakened by bad laws.