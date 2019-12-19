ZCID won’t be allowed to bring PF agenda – Kalaba

[By Emelia Phiri]

DEMOCRATIC Party president Harry Kalaba says the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) should be a forum able to listen to grievances of all political parties in the country.

During a meeting with ZCID partners yesterday, Kalaba said currently, political players were avoiding being part of ZCID because of how it had been portrayed by the public.

“There are several things that ZCID has to look at. First of all, note that it’s difficult for ZCID to work because of how it has been portrayed by the public,” he said. “The questions ZCID needs to be asking is why are political parties not coming together? I have been following the happenings of ZCID and the outcomes are always retrogressive statements.”

Kalaba noted that he had not been able to meet and join the team because ZCID wants to bring the PF agenda and wants everyone else to follow suit, saying, “no, it will never happen.”

Kalaba said there were several things that the ZCID needed to look at.

“Your tone as ZCID should be reaching to the youths, it should be a political grouping, and it should be the one to instill confidence in political players. All political parties should feel confident to belong to ZCID,” he said. “ZCID has not clearly told political players their source of funding so it’s suspicious to the political players and that their source of funding is coming from the PF. Michael Sata would not have attended a meeting of ZCID if he suspected anything of that nature. I have met most political party presidents without ZCID because ZCID wants to bring the PF agenda. We are not going to allow ZCID to bring the PF agenda.”

He observed that as long as ZCID wants to pay respect to other political parties because they had more resources and look down on others, it was not going to work.

“Political players will not allow anyone to dictate them. They would rather go on an umbrella that is non-political, which has no political interests because there they will know that if they talk to them, it is not to gain political interest,” Kalaba said.

He urged the ZCID to be ready to stand up for what is worth standing up for.

“My hope is that ZCID rises to the challenge and learns from mistakes, listens to all stakeholders. But if you are going to listen to the political players who will be talking the language of PF, then you will be destroyed because already this country has already been destroyed by the PF,” said Kalaba. “If ZCID wants political players to be active participants of ZCID then reflect, tell them more of issues of transparency.…”