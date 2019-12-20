Energy gap presenting big challenge to govt – Nkhuwa

AS I’m speaking today, the water in Kariba is still receding, energy minister Matthew Nkhuwa told journalists on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Ambassador to Zambia Anna Maj Hultgảrd says access to modern energy can truly be transformative and make it easier to work.

At a media briefing at the Ministry of Energy at Government Complex in Lusaka, Nkhuwa, who was flanked by ministry permanent secretary Trevor Kaunda, said Zambia was facing a number of challenges in the energy sector.

The media briefing was centred on new developments in the off-grid energy space in Zambia, particularly the Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia programme.

Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia programme is being spearheaded by Sweden.

He noted that currently, Zambia was experiencing a power deficit of over 800 megawatts due to the low water levels in the country’s dams and rivers “due to the poor rainfall in the 2018/2019 rainy season.”

“As I’m speaking today, the water in Kariba is still receding. This situation is having severe impact on our economy,” Nkhuwa said.

He, however, reiterated the government’s commitment in reducing and mitigating the impact of the power deficit.

The minister highlighted that 60 per cent of Zambia’s population had no access to on-grid electricity, “especially in rural areas where over 85 per cent of the population has no access to clean and modern sources of energy.”

“This energy gap presents a very big challenge to the government in ensuring that socio-economic development is attained by most of our communities, especially in rural areas,” Nkhuwa said, but indicated that the government was committed to achieving the universal access to clean and affordable energy targets.

He explained that so far, over 151,000 connections had been done by Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia, in just two years of implementation.

Nkhuwa added that more than 800,000 people and more than 35,000 female-headed households had benefited from the Fund.

“The original goal was to connect one million people by 2021…” Nkhuwa noted.

According to Nkhuwa, the Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia project goes up to 2025 and that US $23 million and $34 million have been committed to the project.

Ambassador Hultgảrd, on her part, explained that more than one billion people, worldwide, lacked access to modern energy.

She said in Zambia, “this is true for the majority of people living in rural areas.”

“For many, connections to the [national electricity] grid is not likely to happen for decades or longer, as extending the grid to rural and remote areas can be technically difficult and very expensive,” she said.

“Sweden has made it a priority to engage with broad range of partners towards achieving universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy by 2030 as targeted by Sustainable Development Goal number seven. Beyond the Grid Fund is one such partnerships; it focuses on decentralised off-grid energy services which, in recent years, have become more affordable and accessible.”

The diplomat noted that Beyond the Grid Fund Zambia had now been in operation for just over two years.

“During this time, the Fund and the participating companies have reached 800,000 persons that have now access to basic electricity services in all the provinces of Zambia,” said Ambassador Hultgảrd.

“Access to modern energy can truly be transformative and make it easier to work and study, charge mobile phones, to be entertained and informed by radio and Internet, to run a shop or a small business….”