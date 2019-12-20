Brethren in Christ Church pastor Emmanuel Kalulu says fortune gained by a lying tongue is temporal.
We are told in Sirach 5:8-10: “Don’t be preoccupied with ill-gotten gains; it will be of no benefit when you are in trouble. Don’t be blown about by every wind, and don’t take every shortcut. This is how the devious [a] sinner acts. Be firmly grounded in your understanding, and let your speech be consistent.”
Proverbs 10:2 reads: “Ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value, but righteousness delivers from death.” Indeed tainted gains have no lasting value, but right living can save your life. Treasures gained by wickedness do not profit, but righteousness delivers from death. What you get by dishonesty will do you no good, but honesty can save your life.
Proverbs 21:6 teaches: “The acquisition of treasures by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor…” Greed often accompanies prosperity and can lead to crime. It’s in the Bible, James 4:1-2, “What is causing the quarrels and fights among you? Isn’t it because there is a whole army of evil desires within you? You want what you don’t have, so you kill to get it. You long for what others have, and can’t afford it, so you start a fight to take it away from them. And yet the reason you don’t have what you want is that you don’t ask God for it.”
Wealth can give us wrong attitudes about material things. It’s in the Bible, Luke 12:15: “Then [Jesus] said to them, ‘Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions’.”
Be content – greed is a snare. The love of money leads to evil. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:8-10, “And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and harmful lusts which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
Greed is self-destructive. It’s in the Bible, Proverbs 1:18-19, “But they lie in wait for their own blood, they lurk secretly for their own lives. So are the ways of everyone who is greedy for gain; it takes away the life of its owners.” Those who are focused on money and are greedy for gain should not be leaders. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 3:2-3, 8, “A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, temperate, sober-minded, of good behaviour, hospitable, able to teach; not given to wine, not violent, not greedy for money, but gentle, not quarrelsome, not covetous…Likewise, deacons must be reverent, not double-tongued, not given too much wine, not greedy for money.”
True gain is being content. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:6, “Now godliness with contentment is great gain.”
Don’t lose your salvation for something as worthless as money. You can’t take your wealth with you. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:7, “For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.”
Proverbs 15:27 tells us not to take bribes: “He who is greedy for gain troubles his own house, but he who hates bribes will live.”
Those who are rich by ill-gotten gains will meet their due justice. It’s in the Bible, James 5:1-6, “Now listen, you rich people, weep and wail because of the misery that is coming upon you. Your wealth has rotted, and moths have eaten your clothes. Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and eat your flesh like fire. You have hoarded wealth in the last days. Look! The wages you failed to pay the workmen who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty. You have lived on earth in luxury and self-indulgence. You have fattened yourselves in the day of slaughter. You have condemned and murdered innocent men who were not opposing you.”
Either your love for money will destroy your love for God, or your love for God will cast out your love for money. It’s in the Bible, Matthew 6:24, “No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and Money.”
Brethren in Christ Church pastor Emmanuel Kalulu says fortune gained by a lying tongue is temporal.
We are told in Sirach 5:8-10: “Don’t be preoccupied with ill-gotten gains; it will be of no benefit when you are in trouble. Don’t be blown about by every wind, and don’t take every shortcut. This is how the devious [a] sinner acts. Be firmly grounded in your understanding, and let your speech be consistent.”
Proverbs 10:2 reads: “Ill-gotten treasures have no lasting value, but righteousness delivers from death.” Indeed tainted gains have no lasting value, but right living can save your life. Treasures gained by wickedness do not profit, but righteousness delivers from death. What you get by dishonesty will do you no good, but honesty can save your life.
Proverbs 21:6 teaches: “The acquisition of treasures by a lying tongue is a fleeting vapor…” Greed often accompanies prosperity and can lead to crime. It’s in the Bible, James 4:1-2, “What is causing the quarrels and fights among you? Isn’t it because there is a whole army of evil desires within you? You want what you don’t have, so you kill to get it. You long for what others have, and can’t afford it, so you start a fight to take it away from them. And yet the reason you don’t have what you want is that you don’t ask God for it.”
Wealth can give us wrong attitudes about material things. It’s in the Bible, Luke 12:15: “Then [Jesus] said to them, ‘Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions’.”
Be content – greed is a snare. The love of money leads to evil. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:8-10, “And having food and clothing, with these we shall be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and harmful lusts which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, for which some have strayed from the faith in their greediness, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
Greed is self-destructive. It’s in the Bible, Proverbs 1:18-19, “But they lie in wait for their own blood, they lurk secretly for their own lives. So are the ways of everyone who is greedy for gain; it takes away the life of its owners.” Those who are focused on money and are greedy for gain should not be leaders. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 3:2-3, 8, “A bishop then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, temperate, sober-minded, of good behaviour, hospitable, able to teach; not given to wine, not violent, not greedy for money, but gentle, not quarrelsome, not covetous…Likewise, deacons must be reverent, not double-tongued, not given too much wine, not greedy for money.”
True gain is being content. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:6, “Now godliness with contentment is great gain.”
Don’t lose your salvation for something as worthless as money. You can’t take your wealth with you. It’s in the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:7, “For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.”
Proverbs 15:27 tells us not to take bribes: “He who is greedy for gain troubles his own house, but he who hates bribes will live.”
Those who are rich by ill-gotten gains will meet their due justice. It’s in the Bible, James 5:1-6, “Now listen, you rich people, weep and wail because of the misery that is coming upon you. Your wealth has rotted, and moths have eaten your clothes. Your gold and silver are corroded. Their corrosion will testify against you and eat your flesh like fire. You have hoarded wealth in the last days. Look! The wages you failed to pay the workmen who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty. You have lived on earth in luxury and self-indulgence. You have fattened yourselves in the day of slaughter. You have condemned and murdered innocent men who were not opposing you.”
Either your love for money will destroy your love for God, or your love for God will cast out your love for money. It’s in the Bible, Matthew 6:24, “No one can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and Money.”