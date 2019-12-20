It’s my wish to turn Zambia into a clean, green and healthy nation – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says it is his wish to turn Zambia into a clean, green and healthy nation.

Speaking when he received an award from the Zambia Institute of Environmental Health and the International Federation of Environmental Health in recognition of his contribution to environmental protection through promotion of clean environments and good health lifestyles yesterday, President Lungu thanked the Zambia Institute of Environmental Health for the award.

“As I accept this award, I would like to say that as a nation we need to do more to achieve a clean, green and healthy Zambia. It is my wish, as Republican President, to turn Zambia into a clean, green and healthy nation, and this can only be done if as a country we change our mindset and start seeing filth where there is filth and ensure we clean our environment,” he said.

“Can we as a nation stop habits like throwing litter off bus or car windows. Can we develop a culture of competing for cleanliness with our neighbours in our locations. Can we plant and not cut trees.”

He urged the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Local Government, and the Ministry of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental Protection to heighten their engagement with the Zambia Institute of Environmental Health to ensure health inspectors reclaim their role in society.

President Lungu said yearly, environmental health graduates were being churned out of institutions of learning like the Evelyn Hone College, yet there was little impact seen from them as some of them were not even consumed by the industry.

He said environmental health practitioners have an important role to play in society.

President Lungu urged the Zambia Institute of Environmental Health not to ingratiate themselves to other professions within the health sciences.

“Yours is a noble cause. You are trained to look at water, hygiene and sanitation and yet you are not consulted for professional advice,” he said.

He told health minister Chitalu Chilufya to ensure these professionals were elevated to positions of influence or “else diseases like cholera and dysentery will continue haunting the country”.

President Lungu said the fight against communicable diseases could only be won if the country made use of professionals such as environmental health practitioners.