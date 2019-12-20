Lamba royals speak on Katambo ‘divorce’

A CHILD of one chief is a child of all chiefs and what Michael Katambo has done is a very bad example of a leader at senior government level, says chieftainess Malembeka of the Lamba speaking people of Mpongwe district.

Katambo, the agriculture minister, on Monday sent his wife Grace out of their matrimonial home allegedly in order to move in with his concubine with whom he has a child.

Grace is the daughter of senior chief Mushili of the Lamba people of Masaiti district.

Commenting on the development, chieftainess Malembeka said she would summon Grace to understand what transpired.

She said the couple had been married for over 20 years and understood the tradition of marrying from a royal family.

“Ici taciwemepo pantu imyaka yafula, ukulekana cibipile sana elyo balikwata abana pamo (This is really sad because they have stayed together for a long time and have children). Divorcing or separating in marriage especially with a partner whom you have children and grandchildren with is really bad because it’s the children that suffer the most,” chieftainess Malembeka said.

She said Katambo and Grace were supposed to be marriage counsellors to young couples.

“Elderly people are supposed to sit and reconcile their differences or resolve disputes amicably, not chasing each other away. He (Katambo) is a leader, a very senior leader in government who is supposed to lead by example. And he knows the tradition of the royalty, which must be respected. But personally, I will call her (Grace) to understand exactly why she is back pantu umwana wa mfumu imo, wa mfumu shonse (because a child of one chief is a child of all chiefs). This is bad especially that he is a leader and they have stayed for a long time in marriage,” she added.

And sources in Masaiti say the royal establishment in the area had vowed to decampaign Katambo should the PF consider readopting him in the next general election.

Sources have disclosed that the three chiefdoms in the district were not happy that Katambo has left the woman that “made him.”

Masaiti has three chiefs: senior chief Mushili, chief Chiwala and chief Nkambo.

The sources say there was grief when a Canter truck carrying Grace’ s belongings arrived home.

“It was like a funeral here. People cried, they were aggrieved because these are small communities and news travels fast. But I can tell you that this is the end of his political life, unless a miracle happens. The early indications don’t look good because he has injured all of us. We know him, he had nothing,” said one source.

“She [Grace] has made him, basically she has contributed greatly to his rise. That lodge there (Shamilimo) guest house is all hers. It’s just recently that he built that mansion on the other side of the road and we wonder where he even got the wealth he has accumulated now.”

Another added: “As royals, we are very bitter about this and this guy will regret his decision…because he will soon be without a job. Already he is very weak on the ground. There are only four PF councillors out of ten wards and these same four councillors are in bad books with him, so chiefs will talk among themselves and you know here subjects listen to chiefs a lot. Just for the fact that ba Grace bana ba mfumu, all the chiefs are concerned.”

Katambo was a long time MMD member who switched camp in 2016 to contest on the PF ticket and won.

PF members in the wards have accused him of sidelining them at the expense of MMD who they allege have ‘crawled’ into the ruling party by Katambo.

Efforts to get a comment from Katambo could not materialise by press time while a male voice that answered Grace’s phone said she had left the phone charging in the shop as she had gone to the maize fields.