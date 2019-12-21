      Lungu is a shameless hypocrite, liar

When it comes to hypocrisy, lies or pretence no one beats Edgar Lungu in Zambian politics.
Edgar is really what they say “a snake in the grass”. The man walks, postures, carries himself like a humble man, a lamb of God when he is nothing but a very cruel, heartless, ruthless tyrant, tinpot dictator, a vampire.
Edgar can talk nicely about democracy when he is at the same time stifling democracy – denying or delaying registration of political parties, deregistering political parties, stopping opposition rallies and other meetings, denying citizens the right to assemble and protest, demonstrate.
Edgar talks about the rule of law when he is all the time manipulating the judiciary to get the outcome he wants and even ignores court or tribunal orders. Edgar doesn’t hesitate to ignore the law where it suits him to do so. Today Edgar is occupying Dr Fred M’membe’s house in Mwika Royal Village without any court order or process. Look at the lawlessness of his league! Look at the crimes his ‘boss’ Kaizar Zulu is getting away with! Look at the impunity of Patriotic Front cadres!
Edgar can talk about fighting corruption when State House is today the citadel of kickbacks, bribes, cuts, dubious supply contracts! He can’t even explain his sudden wealth!
And today Edgar is telling Patriotic Front cadres that “there’s no need of shedding blood in 2021”.
A few weeks ago he was justifying the police’s denial of rally permits because this is not the time for election campaigns but he himself is all over campaigning. And today he is saying “the 2021 campaign fever has heated up”.
Who doesn’t know that the Patriotic Front is violent? Who doesn’t know that Edgar believes in violence – in crushing those who try to stand in his way “like a tonne of bricks”?
Edgar talks peace but he rules by violence. He tells Patriotic Front cadres, “Please continue to be peaceful. There is no need of shedding blood. Don’t follow this opposition political party (in reference to the UPND) which is always advocating for violence.” But he has never punished the violence of Patriotic Front cadres. Yes, the UPND is violent but not to the level of the Patriotic Front.
Edgar hides his evil intentions and deeds behind nice words – sweet nothings.
But Zambians now know who Edgar is; he can’t fool them. He is actually fooling himself. They say you can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time!
