Kambwili warns of ‘big demo’ over Luanshya’s poor roads

I WILL cause a very big demonstration if roads in the Luanshya central business district are not worked on by the end of this year, Chishimba Kambwili has threatened.

Kambwili, a resident of Luanshya, lamented the poor state of roads in the city.

The NDC leader is wondering why the PF government was “ball watching” as large pools of water were being formed in the centre of town.

“This is unacceptable. The roads in Luanshya have deteriorated so much that the roads leading from the district commissioner’s office into town to the roundabout and the main business centre are so bad. It appears that people don’t care,” he said.

Kambwili warned he was going to demonstrate if the roads were not worked on urgently.

“I am giving this government up to the end of December to do something on the roads. Now that the rains have come, it’s all muddy in town and we cannot continue living like that. People of Luanshya are not second-class citizens,” he said. “When I was in government, the roads in Luanshya were perfect. Every time I found a pothole in town I would ask the Luanshya Municipal Council to mend it, but today there are ‘swimming pools’ in town. It’s every bad, it’s all muddy right in the centre of town and we can’t go on like that.”

Kambwili said the road from Luanshya turnoff up to the town as well as Roan-Mpatamatu road were an eyesore.

He wondered if the city had leaders worth their salt.

“I will call a very big demonstration in Luanshya if the roads are not sorted out by the end of this year,” warned Kambwili. “This cannot continue as business as usual. Roads are being repaired in Kitwe, roads are being repaired in Chingola but what is going on with Luanshya? Are citizens of Luanshya being punished? I want the roads to be worked on in Luanshya, especially in town centre, Mpatamatu and industrial roads. You can’t believe that we have got leadership in Luanshya. Where are the leaders, where are the government officials, where is the DC? We can’t have it like that, it’s getting out of hand. Luanshya people pay taxes like any other towns so this cannot be tolerated anymore.”