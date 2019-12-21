MMD judgment was a miscarriage of justice – Nakacinda

NOMINATED member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda has warned MMD president Nevers Mumba to stay at home, unlike going to the former ruling party’s secretariat in Kabulonga area in Lusaka.

Nakacinda says as it stands now, the MMD has no president and that Mumba was imposed on the party membership by the court.

He told hundreds of cheering supporters at Mumana Pleasure Resort in Lusaka yesterday that: “there is a real issue in MMD that the court had an opportunity to resolve but lamentably failed.”

On November 5 this year, Lusaka High Court judge Sharon Newa declared Mumba as the rightful leader of the MMD.

But Nakacinda, who was the national secretary of the Felix Mutati faction, appealed the court’s judgment.

Last week, the Court of Appeal dismissed Nakacinda’s appeal to stay execution of the judge Newa judgment of November.

“Ine nabo bamene bakonda MMD sitizabwelela kumbuyo iyayi (Me and those who love the MMD won’t retreat), timenya nkhondo (we’ll fight on). If we front fear, democracy in Zambia will be destroyed,” Nakacinda told supporters.

“There is a real issue in MMD that the court had an opportunity to resolve but lamentably failed. We had a judgment that was passed on 5th November, 2019 which judgment I must emphasise with every force at my disposal that we believe that judgment was actually a miscarriage of justice.”

He said it was a very strange phenomenon in the MMD to have a leadership: “that had been imposed by the court against the will of the members.”

“Eci cacitika mu MMD cilayosha (what has happened in the MMD is frightening). It’s a taboo! Nevers Mumba cannot be president without the mandate of the people,” he said.

“As it stands now, there is no president in MMD [and] even Nevers Mumba aziba kuti mandate yake inasila kale (that his presidential mandate expired). That’s why akangiwa kuyenda ku secretariat (that’s why he is failing to go to the secretariat). And for his own good, let him stay at home!”

He said the judge clearly established that the disciplinary measures that were meted against members (himself, Mutati, Mbulakulima among others) by Mumba were irregular.

He said if the suspensions and expulsions were irregular, they stand as such and the court should not have used technicalities to install Mumba as MMD president.

Nakacinda regretted that the MMD had degenerated into a political party that was wrapped around individuals.

“Now we are debating Nevers Mumba against Mutati, or Nevers against Nakacinda or Nevers against another individual when, in fact, we should have been debating MMD and its future. That should sadden every Zambian and every democrat in this country,” he lamented.

Asked about his relationship with Mutati, Nakacinda said: “what I can say is that we have never differed with Honourable Mutati [but] he opted not to appeal, which decision we have respected.”

On the huge turnout at his media briefing and whether or not it was hired, Nakacinda wondered: “a hired crowd from what end?”

He explained, exclusively to The Mast, that the hundreds who turned up were MMD members!

“We may aid them to come but it doesn’t make them less members. There is a lot of malice today that people try to create to demean people. Are you telling me that there is a place in Zambia where you can go and hire a crowd as big as that? I know that there are small groups in compounds who are hired to go and cry at a funeral,” Nakacinda said.

“But can you hire hundreds of people that came to that press briefing and they act as MMD? What time would you have to tutor people to know how to lift the symbol? To know the slogans of MMD? To know the songs of MMD and all that; at what point would you do that? If somebody said so (that his crowd was hired), we would wish them well. Let them have a press briefing and hire people also. It’s as simple as that!”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker highlighted that 2019 has been a unique year and that there was a spirited effort in dealing with constitutional reforms.

“For us as MMD, we participated believing that taking advantage of this political will, we can do for the first time, give the Zambians what they have been asking for, for many years,” explained Nakacinda.