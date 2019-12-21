Ndungu refuses to talk on Chavuma chieftainship wrangles

SENIOR Chief Ndungu of Zambezi has refused to talk about confusion over selection of chief for Chavuma in which he has been implicated.

A row over who should be chief in Chavuma erupted between sub-chiefs Lingoji and Nguvu and their supporters.

Recently at Chavuma council, stakeholders, selected two individuals, sub-chiefs Lingoji, who is believed to be Ndungu’s nephew, and Nguvu with links with Chinyama Litapi.

Chinyama told a ZNBC journalist via phone that some stakeholders never attended the meeting that selected the two individuals.

He explained that each of the chiefs, Ndungu of Zambezi, Kucheka and himself had three subchiefs in Chavuma among whom one was to be selected to occupy the vacant throne in the district.

He explained that since the established and recognised chiefdom in Chavuma is Luweji, he suggested that Nguvu be the chief Luweji.

He explained that Luweji who was chief over the area was his sister.

Chinyama explained that in 2015, there was an agreement that Chavuma residents would select their own chief but later there was a meeting at Senior Chief Ndungu’s palace in Zambezi over the same issue where he declared that his influence extends over Chavuma and it should be him to install a chief there.

He said he asked Ndungu how he was the only one in Chavuma when he as well as chieftainess Kucheka had subchiefs in the district.

He said Ndungu suggested that the talk be shelved.

Chinyama explained that Lingoji and Nguvu and their supporters now began defending their positions, leading to the conflict in the district.

He explained that those under Lingoji held that Nguvu was Lunda and could never preside over Chavuma, which is a predominantly Luvale territory.

He said those under Nguvu felt chief Chinyama’s voice must be respected as the senior most chief of the people of the area.

He said the throne in Chavuma belongs to the Luvale, not Lunda and therefore Nguvu could not be said to be Lunda.

On accusations on area member of parliament Victor Lumayi was behind the confusion, Chinyama said Luvales and Lundas in Chavuma have had no differences over the years.

Ndungu refused to comment on the matter when reached for comment.

“I am not ready to discuss on that one,” said Chief Ndungu.

When reminded that people were accusing him that he wants to install his nephew as chief in Chavuma, Ndungu responded: “No, thank you” before he cut the line.

Sources in Chavuma accuse Ndungu of trying to get the Luweji chieftainship through the backdoor.

They warned that should Ndungu’s nephew be made chief, they would take it as conquest of their chiefdom and conflict would escalate.

They also referred to a Gazette notice of 2001 that classifies Ndungu as senior chief in Zambezi.

The sources said Ndungu should therefore not get involved in chieftainship issues in another district.