Simukoko calls for effective, incorruptible labour inspectors

LABOUR minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko has urged inspectors to undertake inspections with confidence and not look corruptible.

Addressing the inspectors at Chrismar Hotel on Thursday during the 2019 Authorised Labour Officers Conference, Simukoko asked foreign investors to respect Zambian laws.

“As labour officers read (the employment code Act No. 3 of 2019) and be convinced. If you don’t read, you bring doubt in people. Act like policemen who are never shy when arresting or charging someone. If you are shy, ask for a transfer to another department. I want to see effective labour inspectors like police officers. Don’t look corruptible when entering an office (for inspections),” Simukoko said.

She said the Employment Code had some provisions that have been misunderstood such as Section 41 and Section 54 on maternity leave and severance pay respectively.

Simukoko said the other misunderstanding was on Section 60 (c) and 62 on employment of expatriates and the returns to be made to the Labour Commissioner and also Section 73 on payment of gratuity.

“All need serious attention especially at this conference. Some of these provisions have been poorly understood and disseminated to the public,” Simukoko said.

She told labour inspectors to follow procedure before conducting inspections so as not to be accused of breaking the law.

Simukoko said labour inspectors were few with only 150 instead of 300, adding that they were also faced with transport challenges.

She praised the inspectors for their hard work.

“Those who accuse our inspectors of being corrupt should bring evidence. This corruption song should stop, don’t even sing it. If you see corruption, take them to the police,” she said.

Simukoko said accusations of corruption tarnished the image of the country.

She has also praised Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo for attending government functions despite being elected on a UPND ticket saying he was ‘civilised.’

Labour permanent secretary Chanda Kaziya said the conference would also look at other issues affecting Zambian workers.