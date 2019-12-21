Why icamba to improve our economy and not Mwinilunga gold? Kazhila asks govt

LEGALISATION of weed will only see drug barons and those with illicit cash take advantage of the so called economic benefits, such gains won’t benefit Zambia and it’s people at large, says Bishop Joseph Kazhila.

Bishop Kazhila has wondered why the government would not take advantage of the abundant gold in Mwinilunga to economically improve the lives of our people as opposed to “using icamba (marijuana).”

Commenting on the Zambian government’s legalisation of the production of Marijuana for economic and medicinal purposes, Bishop Kazhila of Life Gospel Cathedral wondered whether the country had divorced itself from the values of a Christian nation.

With so many unanswered questions on government’s decision to legalise the production of marijuana, the Chingola based clergyman wondered why its farming license fees would be so prohibitive for most Zambians at $250,000.

“Maybe our government should have consulted the citizens, especially the Church, before legalising the growing, promoting and marketing of marijuana for medicinal and economic reasons. If it’s for medicinal reasons, are we setting up factories in Zambia to manufacture such drugs?” Bishop Kazhila asked.

“If it’s for economic reasons, have we divorced our country from the values of a Christian nation? Has the God we worship failed to deliver us from poverty and has thus said we grow weed? Natina (I am scared). The world and Christians in other lands are watching and shall certainly be laughing at the so-called Christian nation for promoting weed for our economic gains and survival, because weed, like any other dangerous drugs, destroys lives when taken in excess without moderation.”

He noted that already there was so much crime committed by those who smoke marijuana whilst it is illegal and wondered how much more crime rate would be committed now that it is legalised.

“What control measures has our listening government put in place to control abuse? Mark my words, we have just opened a Pandoras box of heightened crime rate under the guise of this marijuana (weed) legalisation,” Bishop Kazhila said.

“Finally, if this legalisation is for the good of Zambians, why then should its farming license fees be so prohibitive for most Zambians at $250,000? This means that only drug barons and those with illicit cash will take advantage of the so-called economic benefits. Such gains won’t benefit Zambia and it’s people at large. Fellow believers in Christ, let’s not just be accepting things without relating them to God’s word.”

The priest lamented that Zambia was invaded and the enemy had struck the nation.

“The Church is the light of the world, a city built on a hill. We represent Christ on earth. Yes, we all have personal weaknesses and that is why we always look to God for help. It’s visible and we aren’t ignorant of the devices of the devil. He [the devil] is determined to steal, to kill and to destroy our country…let’s be alert, watch, pray and be on God’s side otherwise we shall one-day wake up only to find Zambia is like Mexico or Colombia,” Bishop Kazhila warned.

He noted that most of the countries where marijuana was legalised, satanic mafias arise and their governments fail to control crime.

He added that people under the influence of the marijuana do not care about the rights of others; they kill mercilessly, abuse others and have no regard for others.

“I am sure nobody desires to see this in Zambia. I fear for my country, especially for the youth. Lord God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of mercy have mercy on us and intervene.”

The Zambian government has approved a proposal to legalise the production of marijuana.

It is, however, said the production of marijuana in Zambia would be restricted to exports and for medical purposes only.

It is further said companies wishing to trade in marijuana in Zambia will be charged US$250,000 annual license fees with only successful bidders issued with commercial licenses to grow and trade in marijuana for exports.

The move was unanimously approved during last Wednesday’s cabinet meeting at State House.