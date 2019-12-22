ARREST KAIZAR…let’s do justice to our country – Masumba

STEVEN Masumba has asked every Zambian to effect a citizen arrest on Kaizar Zulu wherever he will be seen and hand him over to the police.

President Edgar on Friday replaced his delinquent special advisor for politics Zulu with a university lecturer Chris Zumani Zimba.

Since his appointment, Zulu has made headlines for violence, ranging from shooting at people, beating women, burning people’s houses, among other anti-social acts.

Owing to his position, however, police have not booked him for any of the offences.

The news of Zulu’s replacement was met with massive celebration across the country.

In an interview to celebrate Zulu’s exit from office of political advisor to the President, Masumba said the move had not only done justice to the presidency but to the Zambian people as well.

“The PF are very happy, how I wish that you were part of the PF blogs so that you can see the celebrations. If Kaizar Zulu was a good person, I don’t think there would be this kind of celebrations from everyone. How I wish The Mast can be brave enough to report that the PF, including Masumba, himself are celebrating the news that Kaizar has been fired,” said the former PF Mufumbwe Constituency member of parliament.

Masumba, who is also deputy chairperson for the election committee of PF, said, “I am glad that President Lungu has actually made this timely and wise decision.”

“All kudos and congratulations to President Lungu for arriving at such a wise decision like this one,” Masumba added.

He insisted that Zulu was painting a bad picture of the presidency with his delinquent behaviour, which constantly earned him news headlines.

Masumba complained that instead of Zulu helping to relieve the suffering of Zambians with his position, he chose to torment them with his violence.

“I thought with that position Kaizar Zulu had, he should have used it in a wiser way to help those that are having challenges as regards to vulnerability, poverty than crucifying the same people, killing the same people, breaking the necks of the same people who are supposed to vote for his boss. Kaizar Zulu was doing a great injustice to the presidency,” Masumba said.

He also urged youths to be courageous and speak against wrongs instead of cheering leaders who were creating injustice.

“I am encouraging the youths of today that we need to be courageous. Let us speak for general citizenry. Let us be patriotic, let us be just. Let us not be clapping for leaders that we know are doing injustice to this country,” Masumba said.

Masumba revealed after issuing a comment against Zulu about three weeks ago that some terrified youths even called him to find out how he intended to remain safe afterwards.

But Masumba said he had nothing to fear because he had not committed any atrocities against anyone.

He also took a swipe at police for not taking action against Zulu despite the numerous reports against him.

“The police must be professional in the way they execute duties. You will now see how the police will descend on Kaizar Zulu to do what they were failing to do all this time. What kind of police are they?” he asked.

Masumba said the law must be blind to the positions of those who came in conflict with it and deal with lawbreakers the same way.

He said he now expected the police to move in and deal with all the criminal activities for which Zulu had been reported.

“I am calling upon all Zambian citizens that wherever we see Kaizar, let us arrest him because the police are claiming he has been running away from them. So wherever he is, let us arrest Kaizar Zulu. Let us do justice to our own country by ensuring that we arrest Kaizar wherever he will be seen and hand him over to the police,” said Masumba.

In a recent kerfuffle, Zulu was reportedly behind the destruction of crops planted by farmers in chieftainess Nkomesha’s area.

In a recent statement, National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili recalled that in 2012 Zulu was found with a load of machetes during a by-election in Chongwe.

He lamented that under President Lungu’s leadership, Zulu had done more worse than harm.

“He attempted to kill Enoch Kavindele Junior at Chrismar Hotel which is owned by Valden Findlay. Zulu fired several shots at Enoch in the Chrismar car park. Luckily, he missed all the shots. After this incident, Zambia police said that they had retrieved all the guns from Zulu. But that was really not the case, Kaizar Zulu assaulted and verbally abused CAF officials live on TV and in full view of President Edgar Lungu at the Under 20 AFCON Final at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka,” Kambwili said.

“Kaizar Zulu bashed a brand new government car at Munali roundabout in a drunken [stupor] in the middle of the night. Some time last year, Kaizar Zulu assaulted, brutally, another PF member he had a conflict with, somewhere in the Chelstone Avondale area. Earlier this year, he brutally assaulted another PF member in a hotel lobby in Ndola. The vicious assault was captured on hotel CCTV and went viral, Amos Chanda was also present when the assault took place.”

Kambwili further remembered that in April this year Zulu fired several gunshots at his house during the Roan by-election.

Meanwhile, some State House security officers told The Mast that nothing would happen to Zulu because he had a final say on everything at State House.

They disclosed that Zulu even calls President Lungu “boyi”.