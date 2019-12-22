Chinese company sues State, ZCCM-IH over Nkana Alloy shares

ZAMBIA Consolidated Copper Mines Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) and the State have been taken to court by Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company limited for refusing to exit the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy smelting company limited as agreed.

The company has stated that no compensation agreement had been reached and therefore claims an order that ZCCM-IH exits the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy and Smelting company.

Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company is seeking an order that ZCCM-IH and the State conclude their compensation agreement.

It also wants costs and any other reliefs that the court might deem fit.

According to i’s statement of claim, Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company said that the State was a majority shareholder in ZCCM-IH and was sued in that capacity.

It claimed that the State in 2017 made a decision to divest ZCCM-IH’s 10 per cent shares in Nkana Alloy and Smelting company limited.

The Chinese company stated that government’s decision to operationalise the 10 per cent share divesture held by ZCCM-IH was to physically survey and demarcate the Nkana slag dump which it did.

In a statement, ZCCM-IH in March 2019 concluded that the evaluation of its 10 per cent shares in Nkana Alloy and Smelting company limited pegged at $9,500,000 were to be compensated by the State as agreed between the parties.

Tiajin Maolin Science and Technology Company limited alleged that ZCCM-IH had not exited the shareholding structure of Nkana Alloy Smelting company limited because no compensation agreement had been reached.

It further claimed that the ZCCM-IH and the State had not concluded and executed their compensation agreement which had negatively affected its investment plan into Nkana Alloy and smelting company limited.