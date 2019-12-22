Horizon School contests govt takeover

THE Horizon Education Trust has applied for leave to seek judicial review to challenge the President’s decision to repossess its land.

Horizon School has sued the State over the compulsory acquisition of stand number KABUL-N69565/196 Kabulonga by the President [Edgar Lungu].

Leslie Mbula, who is the chairperson of Horizon Education Trust, charged that the government has not disclosed its public interest over the decision to acquire the premises.

Horizon School has cited the Attorney General in the matter seeking an order of certiorari to quash the decision of the State.

It is also seeking an order of prohibition to stop the government from taking possession of the premises, among other reliefs.

Mbula in an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to apply for judicial review said that the case was appropriate for the High Court to grant a stay of implementation of the decisions, which the government was likely to effect on December 30, 2019, pending determination of the application to apply for judicial review.

“The status quo should be preserved or maintained until this honourable court has reviewed the legality, reasonableness and propriety of the decisions to acquire and yield up possession of the premises otherwise, the application will be nugatory and academic,” he said.

Mbula, on behalf of other trustees of Horizon school, Colonel Panji Chipeta, Lillian Kapulu, all Zambians and Dos Yusuf, Orhan Gurlevik, Okkes Kutoglu, Salih Gulhan and Ahmet Adiyaman, who are all Turkish, stated that the school was a registered trust incorporated in accordance with the Companies Act No 10 of 2017 and that it was incorporated on March 20, 2009.

He added that Horizon School operates as a private school that provides quality education for pre-school, primary and secondary school and follows the Zambian education curriculum approved by the Curriculum Development Center (CDC).

Mbula stated that on March 25, 2009, Horizon Education Trust entered into a Memorandum of understanding (MoU ) with the Ministry of Education to facilitate acquisition of land for the construction and operation of Horizon School and also that the school could be governed by the provisions of the education Act.

He stated that on August 26, 2011, the school and the Ministry of Education entered an MoU and was granted the property known as KABUL/N_59565/196 for the construction of Horizon School for the period of 90 years.

Mbula averred that Horzon School was consequently registered and the institution constructed the school in accordance with the law and the MoU and that the trustees have been maintaining and operating the school in accordance with the law and MoU of March 25, 2009 and August 26, 2011.

Mbula contended that to the school’s surprise, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, acting on behalf of the President, issued notices to acquire and yield up possession of stand No. KABUL/N_59565/196 situated in Kabulonga on September 12, 2019 and on November 15, 2019.

He stated that the notices were served on September 25, 2019 and November 29, 2019.

Mbula stated that the notices alleged that President Lungu urgently required the premises where the school operates, which premises were demised to them for use by the Ministry of Education .

” The respondent is expropriating the applicant’s business without authority and have not given the respondent the correct notices for the expropriating of the applicant’s business ,” Mbula said.

He contended that President Lungu could not move their place of business within two months as the timeframe was unreasonable, considering the nature of the business.

Mbula stated that the legal ownership and title of the property has never been transferred to the State and the Ministry of Education agreed to give them the right to use the premises for 90 years.

He stated that there was no legal title to convey ownership of the premises to President Lungu as alleged.

” What exist between the respondent and the applicant is a contract authorising the applicant to be on the property for 90 years and as such if the respondent requires to obtain early possession of the property before the expiration of the term, the respondent has liberty to approach the applicant for negotiations, ” Mbula said

“Government has failed to provide information as regards what competing public interest overrides the important public interests of education provision, which is, in fact, done in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.”

Mbula charged that the decision to acquire the premises was illegal as there was no public interest that the government had disclosed.

“The decision by the respondent to acquire a property valued at US$4,318, 000.00 for unclear and unjustified public purposes was unreasonable and an unnecessary charge on the public funds and also taking into account that the State is highly indebted in other debts,” he said.

Mbula disclosed that the government had not even engaged the school management in any negotiations regarding the payment of compensation, adding that the school’s interest was being abrogated.

He urged the court to exercise discretion to interrogate the decisions to issue notices to acquire and yield possession and craved the court to grant leave for judicial review.

He contended that the school was offering education to more than 500 pupils most of whom are Zambian and has employed 44 Zambia teachers and four expatriates.

Mbula added that Horizon School had enjoyed good relations with the Ministry of Education and has strictly implemented the terms of the MoU without breach and in accordance with the rules and regulations governing and regulating operations of schools in Zambia.

But according Government, the Turkish owners of Horizon School are allegedly involved in terrorism activities in Turkey.