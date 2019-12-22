HPCS asks High Court to stay execution of judgment against it in Mujajati case

HEALTH Professions Council of Zambia has asked the Lusaka High Court to set aside the interlocutory judgment in default of appearance granted to its former chief executive officer Aaron Mujajati.

Dr Mujajati has sued HPCZ demanding terminal benefits of over K2 million for terminating his contract.

In this matter, the medical consultant wants an order for payment of his salaries for the remainder of the term in the sum of ZMW 801,219.35 from May 2019 to October 1, 2020.

In an affidavit in support of summons to set aside interlocutory judgment in default dated November 20, 2019, Bwembya Bwalya, a registrar at HPCZ, said that Dr Mujajati instituted proceedings against the council based on a statement made by Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya.

He said the actions by Dr Mujajati constitute an abuse of court process as there was another set of proceedings regarding the same issues of facts under cause number 2019/HP/0787 instituted by him.

Bwalya said the courts frown on duplicity and multiplicity of actions as it might cause embarrassment to the courts to make different judgments on the same facts.

“The first defendant reiterates that the contract between the plaintiff and Health Professions Council of Zambia was frustrated when the plaintiff (Dr Mujajati) was recalled from his secondment by the Civil Service Commission,” Bwalya said.

He claimed that Dr Mujajati was paid all monies due to him by HPCZ after their contract was frustrated.

Bwalya prayed that the interlocutory judgment in default be set aside as the matter would not have been determined on its merits.

He added that Dr Mujajati would not suffer any prejudice should HPCZ be allowed to defend it’s claims.

On November 20 this year, the court entered judgment in default of appearance and defence in favour of Dr Mujajati and ordered that he be awarded damages for breach of contract of his employment that he entered with HPCZ and the same should be assessed.

The High Court deputy registrar ordered that damages for unlawful, wrongful and unfair dismissal should be assessed.

The registrar also ordered for payment of Dr Mujajati’s full benefits by HPCZ as provide for under the employment contract, including payment of the full gratuity for the full term of the contract at the harmonised rate of 100 per cent of the total remuneration, being the sum of K2,690,485.56 as provided for by Public Service Management Division circular No.B 2 of 2019 which he is entitled to.

“There being no appearance or defence filed by the first defendant (HPCZ) to the Plaintiff’s amended writ of summons and statement of claim it is hereby adjudged and ordered that the plaintiff be and is hereby awarded the following as claimed in the amended writ of summons and statement of claim; an order for the payment of salaries for the remainder of the term in the sum of K801,219.35 from May 2019 to October 1, 2020,” the registrar said.

The court also ordered that Dr Mujajati be allowed to purchase, at netbook value, the personal-to-holder vehicle he was driving, an order for payment by the first defendant to the plaintiff the leave days pay.

The court also ordered damages for loss, inconvenience and mental stress and the same are to be assessed.

It also ordered payment of interest at the commercial bank lending rate on the amounts due.

“Costs for and incidental to these proceedings shall be borne by the firs defendant,” directed the deputy registrar.

” And it is further ordered and adjudged that the first defendant be given a moratorium period of seven days from the date of this judgment within which to pay the entire judgment sum plus interest to which the plaintiff shall be at liberty to execute without further recourse to court.”

Earlier, Bwalya had asked the court to stay the execution of the default judgment as HPCZ’s application for summons to determine a matter on a point of law pursuant to Order 14a Rule 1 of the Rules of the Supreme Court, on grounds that the Health Professions Council had been wrongly sued and that Dr Mujajati’s case lacked a cause of action, would have adversely affected the entire matter hence the delay in filing defence.

But Dr Mujajati opposed the application to have the execution of the default judgment stayed, arguing that HPCZ never intended to file a defence in the matter.

He Contended that if the stay of execution was granted, he would be prevented from enjoying the fruits of his judgment.