Nakacinda huffing, puffing and blowing cold smoke to remain relevant – MMD

MMD national secretary Elizabeth Chitika says the wrangles created by the likes of Raphael Nakacinda ended on November 5.

Reacting to Nakachinda’ s presser where he postured as MMD national secretary, Chitika said the MMD was a unified party.

“From the outset, I would like to state that the MMD wrangles created by the likes of Nakachinda ended on November 5. And as national secretary of the party, I can confirm that we have a unified party now. To our general membership across the country, I would like to assure you that we are firmly in control of our party and a countrywide programme that will see the president and other national leaders move from place to place shall be channelled out immediately after the festive season,” she said.

She said the party shall not therefore waste its time by giving energy to “useless stuff” uttered by Nakacinda on Friday morning.

“However, allow me to state that the few people following Nakacinda around are the same ones he deceived in the illegal convention. Nakacinda knows that his political career is finished hence his huffing, puffing and blowing cold smoke in order to try and cling on to some political relevance by insulting the wisdom of the courts and the general public. Renting crowds made up of mainly drunk youths without any knowledge of why they were at Mumana will not add anything to his injured ego,” she said.

Chitika said the party had instructed its lawyers to immediately study the matter and consider instituting contempt proceedings against Nakacinda for his actions.

She said Zambians from across the nation had not forgotten who Nakacinda was before and after meeting Nevers Mumba and that his cheap ranting and lies against the MMD president could not change the truth.

“We are busy organising the party and we shall not allow Nakacinda to draw us into street politics. The new hope MMD in general, and the Zambian people, are resolved to rebuild the legacy of the MMD and are looking to Dr Mumba as a man of wisdom, high intelligence, morality and vision who can help unite the country at this time of great national divisions and various real challenges that we face, such as the threat of a bad economy, hunger, corruption and tribal division,” said Chitika.

Nakacinda on Friday warned Mumba to stay at home and not go to the former ruling party’s secretariat in Kabulonga area in Lusaka.

Nakacinda says as it stands now, the MMD has no president and that Mumba was imposed on the party membership by the court.

He told hundreds of cheering supporters at Mumana Pleasure Resort in Lusaka that: “there is a real issue in MMD that the court had an opportunity to resolve but lamentably failed.”

On November 5 this year, Lusaka High Court judge Sharon Newa declared Mumba as the rightful leader of the MMD.

But Nakacinda, who was the national secretary of the Felix Mutati faction, appealed the court’s judgment.

Last week, the Court of Appeal dismissed Nakacinda’s appeal to stay execution of the judge Newa judgment of November.

“Ine nabo bamene bakonda MMD sitizabwelela kumbuyo iyayi (Me and those who love the MMD won’t retreat), timenya nkhondo (we’ll fight on). If we front fear, democracy in Zambia will be destroyed,” Nakacinda told supporters.

“There is a real issue in MMD that the court had an opportunity to resolve but lamentably failed. We had a judgment that was passed on 5th November, 2019 which judgment I must emphasise with every force at my disposal that we believe that judgment was actually a miscarriage of justice.”

He said it was a very strange phenomenon in the MMD to have a leadership: “that had been imposed by the court against the will of the members.”

“Eci cacitika mu MMD cilayosha (what has happened in the MMD is frightening). It’s a taboo! Nevers Mumba cannot be president without the mandate of the people,” he said.

“As it stands now, there is no president in MMD [and] even Nevers Mumba aziba kuti mandate yake inasila kale (that his presidential mandate expired). That’s why akangiwa kuyenda ku secretariat (that’s why he is failing to go to the secretariat). And for his own good, let him stay at home!”

He said the judge clearly established that the disciplinary measures that were meted against members (himself, Mutati, Mbulakulima among others) by Mumba were irregular.

He said if the suspensions and expulsions were irregular, they stand as such and the court should not have used technicalities to install Mumba as MMD president.

Nakacinda regretted that the MMD had degenerated into a political party that was wrapped around individuals.

“Now we are debating Nevers Mumba against Mutati, or Nevers against Nakacinda or Nevers against another individual when, in fact, we should have been debating MMD and its future. That should sadden every Zambian and every democrat in this country,” he lamented.