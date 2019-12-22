Zimba is a stubborn young man – Kalala

JACK Kalala has wondered why Chris Zumani Zimba accepted his appointment as President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor as he is one of his ardent critics.

Meanwhile, Zimba has deleted his Facebook account, which contained articles he authored which are critical of the PF and President Lungu.

President Lungu appointed Zimba to replace Kaizar Zulu who has been mired in controversy and violence since he was appointed.

Many, including the National Democratic Congress have expressed gratitude over Zimba’s appointment. Zimba was NDC president Chishimba Kambwili’s political advisor.

But former State House special assistant for project implementation Kalala said he was amazed Zimba accepted the appointment having heavily criticised the Head of State.

“I suppose the president didn’t read this (article penned by Zimba) before appointing Zumani as his political adviser. I’m even amazed that the guy accepted the appointment cos he’s an ardent critic of PF government and stubborn young man,” Kalala stated yesterday. “I have worked with him before. I doubt if he will last in that position if he maintains his principles! Congratulations to him as he struggles to compromise his views in line with his new duties.”

But lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa says Zimba is “qualified for the job by the PF’s standards.”

“I think he is qualified for the job, though it remains to be seen if he is competent for it. Chris graduated from UNZA in political science and went to Germany for his masters and PhD studies. After he failed to complete his PhD studies, he returned home and briefly taught at UNZA as a part-time lecturer in political science. When his efforts to join UNZA failed, he enrolled as a PhD student in political science at UNILUS, under the supervision of Dr Alex Ngoma, a UNZA don. To the extent that he has a degree in political science, I think Chris is qualified for the job, especially by PF standards,” Sishuwa states.

“Chris was my contemporary at UNZA. I have followed his exploits since our graduation and noted with dismay his penchant to defend the establishment or what one could call politically correct analysis on almost all contentious political questions – the referendum debate, HH’s incarceration, the national dialogue and recently Bill 10.”

Sishuwa adds that: “While there were isolated cases where he was critical of Lungu’s presidency, including support for impeachment, on balance he qualified for this particular appointment because of demonstrated ability to toe the official line and to use intelligent political argument to rationalise his position. He flirted with Kambwili’s NDC out of frustration that the reward for his sycophancy was taking long to come. The nation will wait to see whether his insertion at the fulcrum of power will have any difference to Lungu’s governance.”

Manwhile, Zimba has deleted his Facebook account less than 24 hours after his appointment.

Zimba had a series of critical postings on his Chris Zumani Zimba facebook account which has since been deleted.

Some of his postings which directly attacked President Lungu last year include one of March 17, 2018 which reads: “A corrupt President with abnormal wealth cannot teach us how to fight corruption. Lungu needed to repent yesterday in Parliament.”

On April 10, 2018, Zimba posted saying; “In my heart, I just want to see Lungu gone either by impeachment soon or in 2021 by vote. But declaring him a foreigner seem(s) to be too harsh politics or (is it the) same story of KK and RB?” reads the posting in part.

Zimba, worked with NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili during the early days of the opposition party and in one posting of March last year, he predicted victory for the new party in the 2021 presidential polls.

In a posting titled Intimidating and Silencing CK via court or ACC summons wont stop NDC victory in 2021, Zimba said intimidating political opponents was not going to save the PF in 2021.

“Tomorrow, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili will be appearing before ACC at 09:00hrs for the usual story of questioning and again questioning him. The place is the ACC headquarters at Kulima Tower Building in the Central Business Center of Lusaka. Our Lusaka based members and people are free to come in numbers to peacefully support Hon. Dr C. Kambwili. He is a law abiding citizen and true Christian who means well for Zambia,” Zimba stated.

“But it is important to note and stress that these political tactics of victimizing the opposition and oppressing political rivals using state security and intelligence institutions will not save or stop Lungu and the PF from facing a political humiliation in 2021.

“But is ACC also investigating and questioning the people involved in mukula trucks, 50 ambulances, 42 fire trucks or those cited in the auditor generals report? When rule of law becomes rule of men, then democracy automatically evaporates. DR Congo, Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe or Egypt seriously suffer from this political disease…. NDC ni Mulungu Chabe.”

Zimba is also the author of the book A Christian Nation in a Brothel State for Drunkards, Superstitious and Corrupt Citizens with the tagline “welcome to Zambia, a disabled democracy for holy sinners and a wicked saints in an identity crisis and policy dilemma.”

Below is the article that Zimba wrote STEALING STATE GOLD IN THE NAME OF GOD: THE CASE OF PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU IN ZAMBIA

By: Chris Zumani Zimba, a Political Scientist, Author, PhD Scholar, Lecturer and Consultant

Africa is still underdeveloped and suffering from absolute poverty. This is not news in Togo, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, Zambia, Cameroon, DR Congo, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Algeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ethiopia, Burundi, Egypt, Mozambique, Kenya, Mali, Chad, Uganda or Angola. One of the key reasons for this dark reality is rampant corruption as political leaders loot and plunder public resources with impunity. In many instances, these corrupt African leaders steal public resources while presenting themselves as children of God and devoted believers. In Zambia, President Edgar Lungu, his government and party officials present a classical example of how to steal state gold (public resources) in the name of God as follows:

While claiming to be a law abiding citizen and Christian, Lungu has started campaigning for 2021, an act which is against electoral laws and regulations by printing and distributing more than 6,000,000 school books branded with his portrait countrywide. While the PF have justified this project, the Zambia Civic Education Association (ZCEA) has denounced the act by calling it “a mischievous form of charlatanism and the worst form of exploitation to use vulnerable, helpless and hopeless children to advance one’s political hegemony”. Ironically, no one knows the sources of funding for this huge presidential project.

Although he promised to empower the poor as a Christian himself in his inauguration Speech on 13th September 2016, Lungu has mainly empowered himself. For example, while he declared to be worth K2.5 million in January 2015 to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), Lungu declared to be worth over K23 million in July, 2016 before the Presidential and General Elections. Lungu’s ‘miracle wealth’ came as a shock among fellow Christians as the President’s monthly salary is only K36,000 and he was not known to be into any serious business.

Despite laying a foundation for the construction of a state Christian cathedral in Woodlands as a Christian leader, Lungu is alleged to be working with the ‘corrupt Guptas Family’ which has captured the State- a Chinese Construction firm awarded most contracts to build major roads and public infrastructure countrywide. In return, this Chinese company is allegedly building luxury houses, flats, casinos, hotels, lodges, etc for President Lungu and his officials as a token of appreciation.

Although he has the controversial Ministry of Religious Affairs (practically Ministry of Christianity) with an ordained Church Reverend as its Cabinet Minister, Lungu seems to cherish corruption and does not suspend or fire any of his appointees on this merit. For example, President Lungu took no punitive actions against the Minister and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education when they publicly apologized before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee in 2017 for spending over K2. 7 million to purchase one vehicle for the minister and office furniture.

While defending the Christian Declaration and values as provided in the Republican Constitution, on 10th February, 2018, President Lungu openly encouraged civil servants to continue engaging in theft by public servant when he said: “ubomba mwibala alila mwibala”- meaning “he who works in the cornfield eats what is in the cornfield” i.e. officially introducing kleptocracy (rule by theft) in Zambia.

Lungu is also alleged to be involved in the illegal export of lucrative Mukula with his daughter and State House officials. He has also created the Presidential Empowerment Fund, a parallel structure that is donating unaudited funds to marketeers and churches in his name while no one knows who funds it, how, where, why and when.

While he officially declared October 18 as a Public Holiday – National Day of Prayers and Reconciliation in order to uphold Christianity, Lungu’s government approved the controversial public procurement deal – the 42 fire trucks purchased at $1m each (K10, 000,000) and insured at $25,000 (K250,000), totaling U$52.5 million per unit.

In trying to show solidarity with the Christian poor, Lungu publicly denounced the legal provision of being a beneficiary of the former president house entitlement. To the contrary, President Lungu, in 2017 endorsed another corrupt procurement deal of 50 ambulances at $288,000 each amounting to over $11 million (K110,000,000) in total while Toyota (Zambia), a globally renowned car manufacturer and dealer, submitted a quotation to supply the same items at about $70,000 each but was allegedly turned down”.

While Lungu promised to govern Zambia on pro poor policies as a Christian, his ‘Christian government’ has done the opposite – increased PAYE to 37.5%, introduction of estate levy, road toll fees, proposed national health taxes, increased fuel and electricity tariffs, among others.

While Lungu promised to govern Zambia on pro poor policies as a Christian, his ‘Christian government’ has done the opposite; increased PAYE to 37.5%, landlord withholding tax, road toll fees, fuel levy, road tax, proposed national health taxes, increased fuel and electricity tariffs among others.

In conclusion, when you critically analyze all the aforesaid facts, it is not premature to generalize that Lungu is trading on the Christian superstition of many Zambians and presents himself as a fellow child of God while his favorite style of governance is “ubomba mwibala alila mwibala” i.e. ‘kleptocracy’- (rule by theft). Thus, President Lungu is crookedly using the Christian posture to steal gold in the name of God; but he must remember the story of Anania and Saphilar in the Bible.