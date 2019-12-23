Don’t fear to donate blood – Taruvinga

THERE is joy in giving, says Advantage Insurance general manager Sophie Taruvinga.

Speaking after conducting a full day blood donation exercise at Advantage Insurance offices in Lusaka, Taruvinga said it was important for human beings to save each other’s lives through blood donations.

‘’People should know that their bodies can make the blood they donate within few hours, so they should not fear. As Advantage Insurance, we thought of conducting this exercise during this festive season. You know there is joy in giving, and God loves a cheerful giver,’’ she said on Thursday.

“Blessed is the hand that gives. Donating blood is definitely an act of goodness. Many hospitals and clinics are in constant need of blood for different purposes. That is why it is a noble idea to donate blood to save precious lives.”

Taruvinga urged people to donate blood regularly so as to help meet the national deficit.

She dismissed the common myth that donating blood could be harmful to the donor.

“It’s actually advisable that men donate every 3 months (some even every 58 days), while women can donate every 4 months. Though most of the people are of the view that donating blood can be harmful to their body, this is not true,” said Taruvinga.

“By giving your blood, you can save the lives of people who are in need of it. There are many people who are in urgent need of blood and by donating blood, you easily give them a new life. This satisfaction is the biggest thing that a regular donor experiences. It gives you a feeling of [being] proud that you are the reason behind someone’s life. So, by giving your blood, you can certainly give life to people.”