Dora’s unguided mouth is her enemy, says Thole

UPND Eastern Province chairperson Paul Thole says information minister Dora Siliya’s unguided mouth is her worst enemy.

Thole stated that Siliya told Parliament that PF strongholds were receiving rains and areas supporting the opposition were being punished by God by not having enough rains.

He stated that Eastern, Central, Southern, parts of Copperbelt and Western provinces were worst hit by the drought due to Climate Change as President Edgar Lungu had lately been literary sermonizing.

‘The people of Eastern Province are greatly dismayed and disgusted by Dora’s misguided and reckless statement. By implication, she is saying that the drought was brought about because of their choice to vote for Edgar Lungu. Dora’s unguided mouth is her worst enemy. We have not forgotten when in 2011 she stood on the anthill as information minister accusing Mr Sata of supporting gay rights,” Thole stated.

He wondered what President Lungu saw in Dora to appoint her minister.

“We have not forgotten how she called Mr Sata senile and insane and raised her middle finger in the National Assembly of all places. Today she is in the same party founded by Mr Sata displacing founders of the PF she was fond of insulting day and night. We have always wondered what Mr Lungu saw in her by bringing her back in the political limelight through the PF,” Thole stated.

He stated that UPND had no time for people like Dora because her character was known.

“Once she is done destroying PF, she will try to seek refuge in another party but we now doubt if she will find room. The PF should concentrate on finding solutions to the massive corruption, theft of state resources like Mukula tree, decimation of Forest 27, severe load-shedding and the runaway Kwacha. They will be more appreciated than issuing unbridled statements like Dora is doing,” stated Thole.