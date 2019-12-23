Govt vehicle a tool for service delivery, says Chalikosa

WORKS and supply minister Sylvia Chalikosa says a lot of wrong things have been going on in the way government transport is being managed.

Addressing heads of department led by district commissioner Moses Katebe at the council chamber, Chalikosa reminded civil servants in Muchinga Province that a government vehicle is not a personal vehicle but a tool for public service delivery.

She said a lot of wrong things have been going on in the way government transport was being managed hence the formulation of the Government Fleet Management Policy which she recently launched in Lusaka.

Chalikosa said there had been an assumption by some senior government employees that because they have an office they must have a vehicle for personal use at the expense of public service delivery.

She observed that such a move had affected public service delivery because some departments were deprived of transport.

Chalikosa said the policy would address all the shortcomings hence the need for all government employees to embrace it, accept it, understand it, and look at the bigger picture of delivering on government programmes and projects.

She said public workers entitled to government transport should not assume that they would eventually purchase those vehicles and therefore “park them for the most part for fear of adding mileage, wear and tear, at the expense of service delivery”.

Chalikosa said it was for that reason that the pooling system was the best option to accommodate all departments.

She said every public worker using work tools must exercise responsibility in taking good care of all tools at their disposal in their course of duty.

Chalikosa said soon all districts would receive copies of the implementation plan of the fleet management policy that aims to ease the transport challenges faced in most government institutions.

She urged department heads to adhere to the contents of the policy which can be obtained on the ministry’s website, www.mws.gov.zm.

Chalikosa said the policy affected all government ministries and departments in terms of the utilisation of government transport.

This is according to the ministry’s public relations officer Ndubi Mvula.