LET’S MAKE 2020 REVOLUTIONARY … we can’t wait when immoral elements are turning their corruption into policy – M’membe

DR FRED M’membe says the challenges, happenings and experiences of 2019 have taught Zambians that while they can try to evade reality, they cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.

He urges Zambians that they can’t wait when immoral and selfish elements are turning their corruption into policy and rolling back the rights that generations of Zambians fought for and heroes died for.

Dr M’membe is the Socialist Party president.

In his Christmas message, on behalf of the Central Committee of Socialist Party, Dr M’membe noted, “we are coming to the end of a very difficult year for our country and our people, especially the poor.”

He said the consequences of the PF government’s over borrowing, unbridled corruption, irrationality and wastefulness in public expenditure could no longer be concealed or denied.

Dr M’membe explained that the economic and financial decisions of the current rulers of Zambia were clearly “not motivated by the desire to achieve, but by the desire to enrich themselves, to beat the opposition and keep themselves in power forever and ever.”

Dr M’membe, an economist, added that the events of 2019 have also taught citizens that reason is not automatic.

“Those who deny it cannot be conquered by it and we shouldn’t count on them; we should just leave them alone,” he said.

“They have refused to accept reality and to be moved by it. The hardest thing to explain is the glaringly evidence which everybody had decided not to see. But as we open the new year, 2020, we the citizens of this beautiful country must accept and take responsibility for all that has happened or not happened – good and bad.”

Quoting Russian-born poet and Nobel Prize winner Josef Brodsky, Dr M’membe noted that: “a free man, when he fails, blames nobody.”

“It (Brodsky’s quotation) is true as well for us as citizens of this country who, finally, must take responsibility for the fate of the country in which we ourselves have chosen to live,” Dr M’membe said.

“We must learn to value ourselves, which means: to fight for our happiness. The wrong or bad things that have gone on in our country were made possible by nothing but the sanction we give them. Such wrong or bad things require the sanction of the victims.”

He further said that in 2020, Zambians would need to make a very big change in their approach and mindset if they were to see a reversal of fortunes in the country and in their lives.

Dr M’membe said Zambians’ problems could not be solved by the same level of consciousness that created them.

“As Thomas Sankara said, “you cannot carry out fundamental change without a certain amount of madness. In this case, it comes from non-conformity, the courage to turn your back on the old formulas, the courage to invent the future.” Confucius wrote, “only the wisest and stupidest of men never change,” cited Dr M’membe. “We can’t wait when immoral and selfish elements are turning their corruption into policy and rolling back the rights that generations of Zambians fought for and heroes died for. Let’s make 2020 a happy and year of revolutionary change! We wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy 2020!”