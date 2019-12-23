L/stone court release Miti, Mwewa on bail

LAURA Miti and Bornwell Mwewa have denied charges of assaulting two police officers and have been released on bail.

And police this evening released Fumba Chama aka Pilato on bond after failing to avail him before court.

Miti, the Alliance for Community Action (ACA) director, and her programmes officer Mwewa appeared before magistrate Michael Mulalelo this evening.

The duo is being represented by Linda Kasonde of LCK Chambers and Brian Gombwa of MAK Partners.

They are alleged to have assaulted woman Constable Fredah Simasho and Ditective Inspector Ephraim Silwamba on December 22.

Kasonde applied for bail saying it would be magistrate Mulalelo’s Christmas gift to the accused facing a misdemeanor and not a serious charge.

Kasonde added that the accused were not a fright risk.

She added that as widely reported in the media, Miti did suffer a serious attack of asthma and hypotension.

“It’s a widely known fact that prison conditions in the country are poor and [are] not well ventilated,” Kasonde said.

She also applied that the accused be granted bail and that they be allowed not to attend court mention set for January 3, 2020.

The State did not object to the applications.

Magistrate Mulalelo gave Miti and Mwewa K2,000 bail with two working sureties.

He also said he did not see anything wrong for the accused not attending mention but that they should be available for commencement of trial on January 13, 2020.