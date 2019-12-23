Lusaka Province PF chairman steals all-white party show

LUSAKA Province chairman Paul Moonga has emerged as the highlight of the Saturday all-white party hosted by Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa.

The party has turned Moonga into a social media sensation being with his videos doing rounds.

At the party, Moonga took on Afunika’s skimpily dressed dancing queen, openly ‘caressed’ her bare thigh before crashing on top of her after she leaped on his waist – he could not support her wait.

After the crash, Moonga is quickly helped to his feet by party officials who accompanied him.

Not one to give up, Moonga takes on another female patron.

This time, the all-smiles Moonga is seen standing behind a woman bent over with his hands full of her gigantic and vibrating bottom.

The two dance to Afunika’s tunes much to the delight of some and shock of others.

But it was when Moonga spoke that many PF officials were left angry.

In his off-the-cuff speech, Moonga is reported to have called some of the patrons who jeered in disapproval of his behavior “idiots”

Sources said initially, Moonga’s speech was all fine until he suddenly said: “In fact, you’re all problems, you are idiots, you are surrogates.”

The event dubbed ‘Thanksgiving Party of 2019’ was hosted by Sampa at his Hakuna Matata House along Leopards Hills Road.