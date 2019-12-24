Coptic Hospital admits Milingo

ARCHBISHOP Emmanuel Milingo has been admitted to Coptic Hospital in Lusaka.

The 89-year-old excommunicated Catholic archbishop fell sick at his residence in Twikatane area last week and was evacuated to Coptic Hospital for treatment.

A check at the hospital yesterday found Milingo with his wife Maria Sung by the bedside but no visitors were allowed to see him.

A source close to the archbishop said his condition had improved but would not disclose what he was suffering from.

“It is not the instruction of the hospital. But we have to follow what our patient requests to do. He told us that today, he cannot see anyone. Maybe tomorrow morning if you will come,” said the source.

“He is not bad, he is talking. It is not that he is not speaking, he is speaking. I am just from talking to him but he told me that no, I cannot see anyone today. It looks like there a lot of people coming to see him. So let’s give him time to rest for him to recover fast.”

In November last year, Milingo was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital with suspected malaria. Maria Sung, however, forced a discharge of the archbishop against doctors’ advice and took him out of the country without the family’s knowledge.