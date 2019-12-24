Kambwili calls for Kanganja’s resignation

KAKOMA Kanganja is the worst Inspector General of Police, who lacks shame, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has charged.

Kambwili urged Kanganja to unconditionally release civil rights activists, musician Chama Fumba popularly known as Pilato, Laura Miti, and Bornwell Mwewa who are currently in detention at Livingstone Central Police.

On Saturday December 21, police in Livingstone arrested Fumba and charged him with unlawful assembly for addressing youths at a Church in Livingstone’s Libuyu township during a discussion forum dubbed Youth Insaka.

Police stormed the meeting and apprehended Fumba and charged him with unlawful assembly.

Miti and Mwewa were also later detained by the police when they travelled to Livingstone to bail out Fumba.

Kambwili was concerned that the police were now targeting civil rights activists to curtail their freedom of assembly.

“The arrest of Laura Miti, Pilato and the other two in Livingstone, I think this situation of using the police to squeeze political space has now moved to squeezing civil society space. This is unacceptable. You and I know that religious organisations, particularly churches, are exempted from informing the police whenever they have meetings for social teaching. Obviously what Pilato was doing in Livingstone was to go and share the social teaching with the congregants at the Catholic Church. And to get hounded out, arrested and detained is unacceptable,” Kambwili said.

“For once, the police must deny this issue of being used in political lines. I’m calling upon Kakoma Kanganja to resign with immediate effect.”

He wondered how a defenceless Miti would assault an armed officer.

“This man is the worst Inspector General of Police this country has seen. He is not even ashamed of himself. If I was Kakoma Kanganja, nifilya batila bami suula kale, ninsoni shaku myebelapofye shabula (they (paymasters) do not consider you anymore, they just don’t have the courage to tell it to your face). If you see that you are being told to do something wrong constantly, the best you can do is resign, otherwise you are loosing your integrity,” h said.

“How can Laura Miti, a small person, beat a male policeman? All that is fake. I have gone through this and I know what it means, they are just making it up,” he said.

Kambwili was dismayed that people who campaign against corruption and disarray were being silenced using the police.

“Look, I have been arrested 12 times in the last two years just because I take a hard stand on corruption and misrule. Now you want to go to the civil society organization. It’s unfortunate. Elo insoni ebuntu (shame is humanity), you arrested the same Laura Miti and Chamba Fumba (Pilato), you brought them to court and they were acquitted. Again you go and arrest them! How do your brains work?” Kambwili said.

“Because a person who is not able to differentiate sense from nonsense is as good as a dead person. My dear brother Kakoma Kanganja, can you release Pilato, Laura Miti and the other two people that have been detained, unconditionally.

“This is what you did to me. When I was MP, people came to my home, I addressed them, you said unlawful assembly. You took me to court, you go and enter a nolle, are you not ashamed of yourselves? But you continue doing these things to the people of Zambia. People are watching, wina azalila. Even on Christmas we have to come to court.”

Meanwhile, magistrate Jenipher Bwalya adjourned the matter in which Kambwili is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer to today.