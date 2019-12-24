UTH enlists M’membe on emergency blood donor list

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe has been listed on the emergency donors’ list owing to the rarity of his blood group.

Dr M’membe, who went to University Teaching Hospital’s blood bank for his quarterly blood donation in Lusaka yesterday, pleaded with the general populace to donate blood and help save lives.

“The need for blood will never cease, it’s not a one off thing, you come and drop off a few drops and then you forget. It is a continuous process, we have to do it as much as we possibly can. If we don’t, the blood bank will dry up and if the blood bank dries up, people die. Do it at least every three months, you don’t lose much, four times in a year is not asking too much, try to do it as much as possible,” Dr M’membe said.

“Let us donate especially now when schools are closed because the biggest donors are school going children or young people. It is necessary for us to donate [blood] because there is a shortage of blood during this period and Christmas period also comes with a number of accidents, so many people are going to be in need of blood.”

Encouraging other blood donors who he met at the bank, he said giving blood was a noble call that he decided to undertake.

“These few drops of blood from my body are the best, greatest gift I can give you, my Christmas gift to you. Life is the greatest gift one can give another human being. God gave us the gift of life; let’s share it with others by donating blood,” he said.

“They say to give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift. The greatest gift is a portion of thyself. Merry Christmas to you all!”

When asked whether donating blood had not tired him off, Dr M’membe said; “No, you can’t get tired [of donating blood] we need to give blood to save lives and in my case, it’s a very rare type of blood which is O negative so I have been put on the list of those people they can call upon anytime if there is an emergency and they need blood.”

“I’m on the list of those who can be called upon anytime if need arises. My blood type is rare and I have been told they can call me to come and donate whenever need arises. I am glad to be a donor.”