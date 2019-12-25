East district hospitals constructions to be completed next year

GOVERNMENT says construction of most district hospitals in Eastern Province will be completed early next year.

According to the progress report as at November 30, 2019, progress of most district hospitals was ranging between 72 and 99 per cent.

Eastern Province minister Makebi Zulu said the construction of the modern Petauke General Hospital at a total cost of US$28,377,666 is at 92 percent and the project is set to be completed in May 2020.

Zulu said the impressive project which President Edgar Lungu toured in 2018 was on schedule.

He said construction of the K4.8 million Lundazi district hospital phase two was at 99 per cent while phase three of the same project was at 75 per cent completion.

Zulu noted that the subcontracted works were only remaining with sluice fittings adding that phase three which was being done at a cost of K10,069,872 was moving at a slow pace.

He said the construction of Vubwi district hospital phase one was at 96 per cent and the K13 million projects wea set to complete by December 2020.

The construction of Nyimba district hospital phase two was at 72 per cent while phase two of the K67 million Chipata district hospital was at 78 per cent.

Zulu said the construction of 1 by 2 storey classroom block at Chipata School of Nursing at a of K2.2 million was at 75 per cent while the construction of a 1 by 8 storey staff hostel at Nyanje Mission Hospital in Sinda was at 90 per cent.

He said the K11 million project had temporarily stalled pending resolutions on claimed variations for extra work which was done.

Almost all the hospitals ar operational.

Zulu also said the health sector in the province had received a major boost following the completion of over 40 rural health centres.

He said the progress reports availed to him indicate that as of November 30, 2019, most rural health centres were completed and were operational.

Zulu said those that were not completed were only remaining with minor works to be completed.

He cited some of the rural health centres that were remaining with minor works as Chiwawatala whose physical progress was at 75 per cent Zulu said Chiwawatala rural health centre cost was K200,000 and would soon be completed.

He said construction of the K473,945 Wazaza health post in Mambwe district was at 99 per cent and the contractor was doing some final touches.

Zulu said Sandwe rural health centre was at 75 per cent but that the facility was completed but not operational as it awaits the construction of a staff house.