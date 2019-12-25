Foote victim of simmering venom – Msoni

ALL Peoples’ Congress president Mason Msoni says US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote is a victim of the simmering venom left behind by the previous British High Commissioner to Zambia who made a scathing attack on high level corruption allegations in government and against PF leaders.

Msoni said the reason why Zambia might not immediately get a replacement for the US Ambassador was because of Washington’s rigorous procedures in place which requires senate to ultimately approve or confirm the appointment.

He said it was absolutely shameful that the political intolerance had driven Zambia to such extremes of forcing out foreign envoys.

“The real reason for ejecting Ambassador Foote was that he raised a red flag on corruption in government. No one believes that the main reason for removing the Ambassador was simply because he commented on the excessive jailing of a gay couple. Ambassador Foote is a victim of the simmering venom left behind by the previous British high commissioner to Zambia who made a scathing attack on high level graft and corruption allegations in government against PF leaders,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page. “The truth is the corrupt elements did steal donor funds and were forced to pay back that money to the chagrin of the criminals. So now they have resorted to waging unjustified fights against western envoys. It’s quite a sad state of affairs. Now to just cover their own tracks and their uncouth behaviour they’re alleging that the west is out to fix countries refusing to accept gay rights and Zambia is amongst those countries and therefore citizens shouldn’t be surprised if we are fixed.”

Msoni said there was nothing to be fixed because the country had already been fixed by poor governance styles and rampant corruption.

“In essence we already are in a dire state requiring no fixing by anyone as our circumstances are terrible enough. Everything is spinning out of control and the economic fundamentals are completely haywire. So we can’t use the ‘west trying to fix us’ assertion as a convenient scapegoat of running away from our own failures when we have already messed up on own terribly,” said Msoni.

Washington has ‘recalled’ Ambassador Foote after President Edgar Lungu declared his position not tenable.

Sources at the US embassy in Lusaka confirmed the development.

The source indicated that Ambassador Foote held a meeting with embassy staff and told them he was leaving Zambia.

“It’s not an expulsion per se. What it means is that President Trump has said I can’t be assured of your security anymore…because President Lungu is saying he doesn’t want to work with Foote, it means, Foote, what will he be doing here? So Washington is saying if he will not be doing anything here, let’s have him come back home,” explained the source. “It’s recalling him, not expelling him because the Zambian government can no longer assure him of any security or any protocol befitting an Ambassador. He can stay but as what?”

Ambassador Foote’s comparison of a 15-year sentence slapped on two Kapiri men found guilty of committing homosexuality and how corruption accused members of President Edgar Lungu’s government were treated precipitated the bad blood.

The government complained that Ambassador Foote had overstepped his boundary.

At a church event recently in Choma, President Lungu said his government had requested the US government to recall Ambassador Foote and were waiting for a response.

The Head of State said Ambassador Foote’s position in the country had become untenable.

Washington responded by saying it regarded the statement as a declaration of Ambassador Foote persona non grata but called for mutual respect relative to the aid the US government gives Zambia.