Get on with work man, your time is up, HH tells Lungu

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu should stop taking Zambians for granted by daydreaming about holding onto office in 2021 and 2026.

And academic Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa says unless he is stopped, President Edgar Lungu will destroy Zambia to remain in power.

Hichilema was commenting on President Lungu’s statement in Solwezi last weekend that he would still be available in 2026 elections.

He said he was certain of his continued winning because Zambians do not want to change a winning team.

“I have got no time to sleep; 2021 is around the corner. In a few days time we’ll be in 2020, so we have to up our game. We expect you people in North Western Province to give us the votes we need to form government in 2021. I know it’s possible because I believe in the leadership of the provinvial PF committee. On my part, I will wait on you people in North Western Province to come and prove that you are with us in 2021. If you don’t, we will wait for 2026 anyway because I will still be around,” President Lungu told the cheering members, as reported by News Diggars newspaper.

Commenting on the remark, Hichilema, the UPND leader told President Lungu to “get on with work man, your time is up”.

“Mwebantu. Did Mr Edgar Lungu just say he will be President of our country in 2021 and 2026? We know that dreams are free but some dreams come with a cost bane and the cost for Mr Lungu is as follows:1. Reducing…mealie-meal prices now. 2. Ending loading now. 3. Ending his corruption now. 4. Create jobs now. 5. Create business opportunities now. 6. Pay councillors who have gone for months without salaries now,” he said.

“7. Pay retirees now. 8. Pay all government workers now. 9. Remove PF thugs collecting illegal levies from our people now. 10. Stop your dream of bringing back Deputy Ministers using your draconian bill 10. 11. Put all the over 300 health workers on payroll now. 12. Stop your extravagance using people’s money. 13. Give land to our people first before your business associates. 14. Release Pilato, Laura Miti and Bonwell Mwewa now.”

Hichilema told President Lungu: “As you stretch your legs in that 64 million dollars presidential jet bought using money meant to help our suffering masses, ask yourself if indeed you deserve to be in that office again. Get on with work man, your time is up.”

And Dr Sishuwa said having been “arguably deemed eligible to run for a third term in the 2021 election”, President Lungu now plans to either extend presidential term limits or abolish them altogether.

“Another step on the road to dictatorship. Unless he is stopped, Lungu will destroy #Zambia to remain in power,” Dr Sishuwa tweeted yesterday.

Further, Dr Sishuwa said President Lungu makes it hard for anyone to democratically oppose him.

“He runs the police like a private militia. He controls the judges. He will run the elections. If a president is able to rig an election and control the ConCourt, it’s hard to see how they can ever be voted out of office,” said Dr Sishuwa.

Dr Sishuwa’s tweet attracted comments from several people.

SMAA: So it’s his new advisor who has told him this…

Dr Sishuwa: I pity Chris, but I guess it’s now time for him to line his pockets. State House is the best place to get rich quick. Presidential aides are exposed to all sorts of financial temptations, including acting as commission agents for business interests hovering around the President.

Agent of Change reacting to Simataa4Change tweeted: That’s what he learned over a cup of tea from despots like @KagutaMuseveni. How to run a constitutional dictatorship by embedding anti-democratic clauses using the arrogance of numbers in parliament.

Mega Mwepo: Third term by FTJ was stopped by Zambians. We have the experience. So it won’t happen and ECL knows that.

Mpanga Chanda: The year is 2054, Lungu is still in power. Zesco gives 3hrs of electricity per week. Zambia has been deemed a no fly zone due to perpetual anger radiating from the peoples foreheads.

Norman Chipakupaku: It’s now very clear that, @EdgarCLungu is planning to use Bill 10 to reintroduce a One Party State. He knows he can’t win any election and he is banking on a coalition government which he wants to use to remain in power as Life President!

Marrinade Munalula: Assuming he hasn’t destroyed it already.

Gregory Chifire: He is suffering from megalomania

Samungole K. McEric: @EdgarCLungu Not here, maybe in Mutombe village, North Westerners are not ready for your another term boss, Only in your dreams. Unless, you explain to the National about the Mukula cartel, Forest 27, the 48 Ghost houses we will never give you another chance.