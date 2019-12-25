LET HOLY SPIRIT TOUCH LUNGU…so he can feel predicament of poor Zambians – Kalaba

HARRY Kalaba has prayed that the Holy Spirit, during this period, touches President Edgar Lungu so that he can feel the predicament of poor Zambians.

Kalaba, the opposition DP president, hopes President Lungu can become shy to claim about Zambia’s economic prosperity when majority of citizens are steeped into socio-economic grief.

He says not many Zambians are anxious about Christmas day due to their financial ruin.

Kalaba was speaking when he paid a courtesy call at The Mast newspaper head office in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area yesterday.

He said it crushes his spirit that Zambia has leaders who are utterly insensitive, even to the plight of the poor.

“The other day I heard the President, in Solwezi, saying that the PF regime will still win the elections because it has done extremely well! I looked at a man who was living in utopia! I looked at a man who was in a different planet because if PF was doing well, the President should have known that that girl was killed [in Solwezi] when the presidential motorcade was moving could not have necessarily been killed…” Kalaba said.

“You have a President who says ‘we are winning in 2021 and in 2026 ninebo (it’s me).’ When you reach those levels of insatiable greed, you get worried.”

He noted that it was at a time like now “when the birth of Christ is happening” today that: “we hope the President can begin doing a bit of introspection.”

“I’m praying that the Holy Spirit will touch him and that once it touches him, he will begin feeling the suffering of the poor. He should have been shy to talk about Zambia’s economic prosperity when everybody is struggling,” Kalaba indicated.

“Nobody can claim today in this country that they are doing fine. When I look around, 90 per cent of Zambians are stressed. If one is doing fine, their sister or brother is stressed. The only ones who are not stressed are those who have managed to buy a presidential jet at K1.5 billion. Those who are not stressed are those who can drink a bit of wine before they eat in order to attract appetite, those who are not stressed are those in the PF government whose children are studying in London.”

The opposition leader added that those in the bracket of comfort, in the PF government, could celebrate Christmas because: “they have every reason to celebrate.”

“They shared forest 27 in 2019 and so, they have got every reason to be happy during this time. But to the majority of Zambians, tomorrow (today) will be an ordinary day,” he said.

“Go to Kamwala shopping centre, Soweto [today]; you’ll find that there will be nothing that will distinguish Christmas day and what is happening today. It is Christmas, yes; but people will not spend on chicken, beef and some rice because they have school fees to pay which are coming up in the next two weeks.”

Kalaba pointed out that economic hardships had diluted the morale and dampened the hope that Zambians had.

“This is as a result of a leadership that is warped with warped priorities that we have now,” Kalaba asserted.

Meanwhile, Kalaba explained that while today is Christmas, “not many Zambians are even anxious about Christmas itself.”

He said churches would be full with worshippers because: “people will be going to church, hoping that things will be better.”

“[They] will be praying to the Lord almighty that He gives them the grace to pull through this economic quagmire that they are going through. But it’s not like the way it used to be in the past,” noted Kalaba.

“I remember that rice, chicken, Mazoe or juice was a [Christmas] delicacy when we were growing up. It was not only at our home [but] the whole village, somehow, will be busy cooking. But that is no longer the case. Today, people don’t even know what they are going to eat on Christmas Eve because the economy is standing in their way.”