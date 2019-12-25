Mbewe says UPND and allies will lose the 2021 polls badly

KEBBY Mbewe says the UPND must not cheat itself that using negative propaganda will take them to State House.

Speaking after concluding his lone walk protest against what he termed as negative propaganda, Mbewe said the vice was doing a deservice to Zambians.

“The UPND must not cheat itself that using negative propaganda will take them to State House. The UPND cannot leave on propaganda if they are dreaming of going to State House,” he said. “Come 2021, UPND and its allies will lose elections badly because propaganda has never won elections. Propaganda in a Christian nation like Zambia cannot succeed.”

Mbewe pointed out that if the effects of negative propaganda were not communicated well to the young people, Zambia would be destroyed.

He said only issue-based manifesto can help Zambians to judge political parties’ ability to govern the country and not propaganda.

And welcoming Mbewe to Livingstone, Southern Province PF chairman Lawrence Evans urged members to work hard to take President Lungu back to State House in 2021.