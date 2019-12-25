It’s been a challenging year since we last wished our dear readers a Merry Christmas.
But we are here doing the same today to the entire citizens of this beautiful country – sharing the joy, the smile, the warmth that this day brings to us all: the global citizens.
The joy, that fever of Christ being among us spurs us all to greater heights but above all it’s a fuel to building for ourselves that better society we yearn for. On Christmas, we should not only become closer as family members but rebuild societal relations, reflect on our failings at individual, community, national and global levels. It’s an occasion to think about those who are hungry, sick, those in prison, and indeed those for forsaken.
We equally should reflect on the omissions by those entrusted to serve our nation and ponder on how best our country can be governed.
As Dr Fred M’membe has observed: “We are coming to the end of a very difficult year for our country and our people, especially the poor. The challenges, happenings and experiences of this year have taught us that we can try to evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.
The consequences of our over borrowing, unbridled corruption, irrationality and wastefulness in public expenditure can no longer be concealed or denied.
The economic and financial decisions of the current rulers of our country were clearly not motivated by the desire to achieve, but by the desire to enrich themselves, to beat the opposition and keep themselves in power forever and ever. […] We must learn to value ourselves, which means: to fight for our happiness. The wrong or bad things that have gone on in our country were made possible by nothing but the sanction we give them. Such wrong or bad things require the sanction of the victims.”
And Pope Francis says: “Once again this year, the Lord gives us the opportunity to gather for this moment of fellowship which strengthens our fraternity and is grounded in our contemplation of God’s love revealed at Christmas. A contemporary mystic has written that ‘the birth of Christ is the greatest and most eloquent witness of how much God loved man. He loved him with a personal love. That is why He took a human body, united it to Himself and made it His own forever. The birth of Christ is itself a ‘covenant of love’, sealed for all time between God and man’. As Saint Clement of Alexandria writes, “Christ came down and assumed our humanity, willingly sharing in our human sufferings, for this reason: so that, having experienced the frailty of those whom He loves, He could then make us experience His great power”. In the light of this boundless benevolence and love, our exchange of Christmas greetings is yet another chance to respond to Christ’s commandment: ‘Even as I have loved you, you must also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another’ (John 13:34-35). Jesus does not ask us to love Him in response to His love for us; rather, He asks us to love one another as He does. In other words, He asks us to become like Him, since He became like us. As St John Henry Newman prayed: ‘May each Christmas, as it comes, find us more and more like Him, who at this time became a little child for our sake, more simple-minded, more humble, more holy, more affectionate, more resigned, more happy, more full of God’. And he went on to say: “[Christmas] is a time for innocence, and purity, and gentleness, and mildness, and contentment, and peace’… Christmas is the feast of God’s love for us. The divine love that inspires, guides and corrects change, and overcomes the human fear of leaving behind “security” in order once more to embrace the ‘mystery’.”
The Pope also says, “Let His defenceless goodness purify us from the waste that often encrusts our hearts, and prevents us from giving the best of ourselves. It is true, work is work, and there are other places and moments in which each person expresses himself in a fuller and richer way; but it is also true that we spend a good part of our days in the work environment, and we are convinced that the quality of work goes hand in hand with the human quality of relationships, of lifestyle. This is especially true for us, who work in the service of the Church and in the name of Christ.
Sometimes it becomes difficult to smile, for many reasons. Then we need God’s smile: Jesus, only He can help us. Only He is the Saviour, and sometimes we experience this in our lives.
Other times things go well, but then there is the danger of feeling too safe and forgetting about others who are struggling. Then too we need God’s smile to strip us of false security and bring us back to the taste for simplicity and gratuitousness.
So, dear friends, today let us exchange this wish: at Christmas, participating in the Liturgy, and also contemplating the manger, let us wonder at God’s smile, which Jesus came to bring. It is He Himself, this smile. Like Mary, like Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem, let us welcome Him, let us allow ourselves to be purified, and we too can bring others a humble, simple smile.
Thank you all! Take this wish to your loved ones at home, especially the sick and the elderly. And let us remain united in prayer.” Merry Christmas!
