2020 WILL BE TOXIC – MPUNDU

EMERITUS Archbishop of Lusaka Telesphore Mpundu has described 2019 as one of lost opportunities.

He feels the political mood next year will be very toxic.

He says Zambia needs a courageous and visionary leadership to bring people together because the current executive has failed.

Archbishop Mpundu also indicates that the government has been part of the problem on having a proper national dialogue.

“To be very honest, it’s a year of lost opportunity. All items that come under governance, we haven’t made much strides. We haven’t performed well at all as a nation. So, it’s a year of lost opportunities,” Archbishop Mpundu said when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy programme on Monday night.

He recalled that national dialogue was a task which was put in the hands of the church mother bodies by President Edgar Lungu.

“He did that in 2016 on the occasion of the ordination of the current bishop of Mpika, Bishop Justine Mulenga. I wasn’t present there, for various reasons, but all members of the ZCCB (Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops) were there,” he explained. “It is President Lungu who tasked the Bishops when he said ‘you Bishops, why don’t you initiate a process whereby dialogue can be made to succeed between various political players?’ The kind of role that the Churches were expected to play is that we were going to facilitate this, to be like the midwives of reconciliation, dialogue, moving forward in terms of improving how we play politics.”

Asked by programme host, Alexander Musokotwane if there was political tension in Zambia, Archbishop responded that: “Oh! Yes.”

“Anybody who says there is no tension in this country doesn’t live in this country. It is extremely dangerous because people don’t know where we are going but we are going. We feel that in certain areas of governance, there is no democratic dispensation reigning in there,” Archbishop Mpundu said.

“We need a courageous and visionary leadership to bring people together. The executive has failed… What we desire for this country is peace and politics that are done in a civilised way. We are not yet civilised when it comes to doing politics.”

Asked to say the similarity between today’s tension in the country and the one in 1991, the clergyman answered that: “similarity? This one is even worse!”

He further explained that while not so much progress insofar as national dialogue had been made, not all is lost.

“What we are asking for dialogue is [for] people themselves to say ‘are we part of the problem? If we are part of the problem, can’t we be part of the solution?’ I have been thinking that government has been part of the problem. They have to undergo what they call metanoia – a change of heart,” he said.

“Go back to the drawing! Let’s go back and start afresh. This process [of dialogue] has been hijacked by government, the executive. To me, the National Dialogue Forum is a monster that was created by the executive.”

About how he sees the political mood in the country next year, Archbishop Mpundu said it would become more and more toxic.

“Very toxic atmosphere [that] an explosion can occur!” warned Archbishop Mpundu.

“Our politicians are so notorious for not agreeing among themselves; they asked us ‘Church mother bodies, please assist us…’ But we were disparaged, our role was disparaged; they don’t want us.”