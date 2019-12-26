Christmas should help Christians to respect family life – Bishop Phiri

CHIPATA Catholic Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Benjamin Phiri says the current generation of young people do not fear anything because they are misled by social media.

Bishop Phiri said Christmas should help Christians to respect and reflect on family life.

During baptism mass at St Anne’s Cathedral on Christmas Eve, Bishop Phiri said the younger generation was lost due to its perceived freedom to do anything it wants.

“What they see on internet or television they think that they are the real things. That’s why most of the children nowadays they don’t look like human beings because they don’t have that mentality of human beings,” he said. “They don’t respect God, they don’t respect anyone and they don’t love any person. They just love themselves because they do what they want. When they say freedom they say ‘leave me alone to do what I want’. But did you create yourself? They are copying what is happening on earth. When they see people drink beer, they also drink. When they see others smoke marijuana, they also start smoking. When others are engaged in sexual activities they also do the same.”

Bishop Phiri said if people were controlled by social media then they have missed it because they had not understood about the birth of Christ.

“At this point we should ask that Christ should be re-born in our hearts so that we should know Him. Knowing Jesus is not an academic exercise. It is something that we should know from our inner heart, something that changes us. Somebody who knows Christ can never be the same,” he said.

And in his Christmas message, Bishop Phiri said Christians should show that a family is reliable and good.

“Let’s show love in our family. Christmas is a family feast. This is an opportunity for all of us to celebrate with our families. If we want to go out, we should do that with our families. If we want to go and have picnic we should go as a family. Anything that we want to share we should share as a family,” he said.

Bishop Phiri also said Gender Based Violence was not part of family life.

“Let’s respect each other and help one another and talk to each other in a mature way without at the same time turning the family into a war zone,” he said. “So the time of celebrating Christmas should be time that there should also be peace in the family.”

Bishop Phiri also discouraged parents from marrying off their children at a tender age. “Let our children acquire necessary education so that they become good citizens in future. On the other hand I appeal to you the youth, you have a lot of energy and you have a lot of possibilities, let’s utilise that energy to build so that Christian life could go further,” he said. Bishop Phiri said youth involvement in drug abuse is not a good thing.

“Talking about family life, if you are still young, don’t enter into marriage life but just wait. Be patient. There is nothing to rush for, speed kills! So I appeal to the youth to be well behaved. This Christmas, I would not like to see youths on the roads who are drunk,” said Bishop Phiri.

“Every Christmas I feel a bit disappointed because on Christmas day especially in the afternoon you see a lot of youths moving up and down on the roads with bottles of beer.”