God watch over Zambians always, prays Rev Chikoya

WE recognise that true peace on earth flows from our recognition and praise of God in our lives, says Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary Reverend Canon Emmanuel Chikoya.

“We, from the CCZ Secretariat, extend to you our prayerful best wishes for a holy and blessed Christmas. We are filled with joy and consolation at Christmas to know that all that we hoped for has been fulfilled in Christ the Child, Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father and Prince of peace who calls us to live together in peace,” he said.

Rev Chikoya said during this season, it had been CCZ’s prayer that everyone would find opportunities to reflect on their own faith and relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church.

“And in the midst of all our challenges and concerns, the love of God the Father is made manifest to us in the wonderful gift of His Son, Jesus. With the angels in Bethlehem, our faith moves us to sing: ‘Glory to God in the highest and peace to His people on earth!’ We recognise that true peace on earth flows from our recognition and praise of God in our lives,” said Rev Chikoya.

“May we grow in strength and grace to know and celebrate together God’s presence in our lives and His dominion over all things of this world. May our Lord Jesus Christ, born in Bethlehem, bless you, your families and loved ones at this blessed time of hope and grace and may God watch over you always. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”