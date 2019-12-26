GOVT INCREASES FUEL PRICES NOW, ELECTRICITY ON JAN 1

THE government, through the Energy Regulation Board, has increased fuel pump prices.

Meanwhile, the ERB has hinted at an upward adjustment in electricity tariffs in due course.

According to a memorandum to Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (TAZAMA) dated December 26, 2019, the pump price of petrol has been increased by K1.64 from K15.98 to now K17.62. Diesel has been increased by K1.36 from K14.23 to K15.59. Low Sulphur diesel has been adjusted by K1.36 from K16.52 to K17.88.

The fuel pump price hike has been capped on wholesale prices, which have been increased upwards.

And in a press statement, ERB chairman Raymond Mpundu said the board had reviewed Zesco’s application to increase electricity tariffs and the directives would be made to the utility in due course.

Mpundu stated that Zesco is facing serious financial problems with regard to its profitability, liquidity, solvency and efficiency.

Immediately reacting to the development, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema tweeted: “A Christmas gift from Mr. Lungu and his incompetent government. Fuel prices increase, effective midnight and another gift awaits on January 1, 2020. ZESCO is scheduled to raise their domestic tariff by 213%. #Zambia.”