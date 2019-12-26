HH charms Levy Mall shoppers

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema Christmas eve spent time interacting with shoppers at Levy Mall in Lusaka.

A relaxed Hichilema took time to greet shoppers with many jostling for selfies.

His usually strict security detail seemed to have understood his intention, thus allowing him to mingle with all those who were ready for a selfie with him.

“Take your time. Get your phone ready, you will be next,” the calm Hichilema said to the excited shoppers.

The UPND leader seemed determined to satisfy everyone that sought to meet and greet him.

“This is a good picture. Let’s take another one. Hey prepare your phone,” Hichilema said, as he took over 45 minutes mingling with shoppers and chatting with workers in every shop he entered.

“Come, this one I am going to smile. It’s hard to in these economic times but come we take another one. I am going to smile,” said Hichilema.

As shoppers jostled for pictures with the opposition leader, some assured him that “change” was on the horizon.

Several shoppers flashed the UPND symbol as they shouted, “forward,” the party’s slogan.