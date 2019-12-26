Lungu’s downfall will be terrible – Chisala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s downfall will be terrible because the people surrounding him are “yes bwana, yes bwana”, says All Nations Church Overseer Bishop Timothy Chisala.

He says President Lungu has allowed people to patronise the presidency by telling him what he wants to hear.

Bishop Chisala is also accusing the President of failing to make informed decisions for the nation.

Reflecting on the year 2019, Bishop Chisala said the PF was still struggling to fulfill its promises.

“2019 has had a lot of challenges. People are still average in their day-to-day living. Poverty is still the order of the day,” he said. “We have a problem with the presidency. The presidency is surrounded with a lot of untrustworthy people, selfish without love for the people.”

Bishop Chisala said President Lungu was surrounded with people who are thriving on patronising the presidency.

“People who thrive through patronising the President and will tell you just what you want to hear and as a servant you are unable to make informed decisions, praise singers who will just say yes bwana, yes bwana, these are the people that are working with President Lungu,” he said.

He said President Lungu needs to work with people that are honest.

Bishop Chisala said what was unfortunate was that even the courts were no longer respected.

“President Edgar Lungu needs people who will be honest with him. Even when the Constitutional Court has ruled against the government, praise singers will tell you ‘you are right sir’. This is the downfall of Mr Lungu.”

He said 2019 has seen a lot of pronouncements without any action.

“There is promise after promise! Nothing is delivered. Arrogance is also what will make the (PF) downfall. It is arrogance to refuse that people are not suffering. Look at the prices of mealie meal, load shedding. These are things the President should be concerned with but his yes bwana, are disputing,” said Bishop Chisala. “It’s sad that any opposing views are called bitterness. Yes, we are bitter because our country is not run the way we want. Yes, we will continue to talk even if we are called names. Overall, 2019 is still a challenging year. Nothing good in terms of governance is achieved.”