Lusaka celebrates Christmas

TOWARDS midnight, the roads in Lusaka’s Matero township are busy. Fuel attendants are on their feet, servicing rushing customers.

Vehicles are all over the streets just as much as dressed up youths on their way to their countdown spots. Clubs are jam-packed and finding a parking spot on the infamous ‘Devils Street’ is close to impossible.

The sirens of police vehicles keeping vigil and patrolling the streets is a common phenomenon.

At Bread of Life Church, one can hear the faithful in prayer and worshipping Christ.

A 20-minute drive down Mungwi road on the western side of Lusaka brings us to where Mwila Musonda, fondly known as Slap Dee, was spending his eve.

Petku Pub and Grill had a near stampede as music fanatics thronged the place to catch a glimpse of the popular Hip Hop artiste.

Stepping on stage 10 minutes after midnight, Slap Dee punctuated his performance with short breaks but the first song to send him into action was his hit ‘Kuichaila’.

Backed by his XYZ Crew with the likes of Mbachi, Slap Dee went on to unleash both his new and old hits ranging from ‘Looking for love’, ‘For Shize’, ‘Nomba Ninshi’, ‘Ndine Chikali’ and ‘Balance it Up’.

The crowd sang along and danced while some made sure to capture the action on their mobile gadgets.

Meanwhile on Christmas morning, Dalitsoul and his dancers thrilled a family show at Casaesperanza.